EPS for Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TRL) Expected At $-0.10; Marathon Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Constellium Nv (CSTM) Holding

Marathon Asset Management Lp decreased Constellium Nv (CSTM) stake by 10.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marathon Asset Management Lp sold 179,804 shares as Constellium Nv (CSTM)’s stock rose 31.83%. The Marathon Asset Management Lp holds 1.58M shares with $12.59 million value, down from 1.76 million last quarter. Constellium Nv now has $1.60 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.90% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $11.72. About 700,572 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM PARIS: CONSTELLIUM TO EXPAND OPS IN DECIN, CZECH; 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N SAYS RUSAL IS NOT BIG SUPPLIER, ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT 2-3 PERCENT OF THEIR METAL IMPUTS; 27/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL RAISES TO BUY, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials; 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium profiles; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium

Analysts expect Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSE:TRL) to report $-0.10 EPS on August, 12 after the close.After having $-0.09 EPS previously, Trilogy International Partners Inc.’s analysts see 11.11% EPS growth. It closed at $2.7 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $38.30 million for 10.46 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.

Trilogy International Partners Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communications services to clients and international visitors roaming on its networks in the United States, Bolivia, and New Zealand. The company has market cap of $156.40 million. The Company’s wireless voice and data communications services include local, international long distance, and roaming services. It currently has negative earnings. The Firm also provides fixed broadband communications services to business and residential customers.

