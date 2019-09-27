EPS for Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSL) Expected At $0.06; Hsbc Holdings Plc Cut Rlj Lodging Tr (RLJ) Holding By $2.66 Million

Analysts expect Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) to report $0.06 EPS on November, 1.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 200.00% from last quarter’s $0.02 EPS. T_TSL’s profit would be $1.73 million giving it 8.42 P/E if the $0.06 EPS is correct. After having $-0.02 EPS previously, Tree Island Steel Ltd.’s analysts see -400.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.02. About 2,300 shares traded. Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) has 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hsbc Holdings Plc decreased Rlj Lodging Tr (RLJ) stake by 77.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hsbc Holdings Plc sold 156,644 shares as Rlj Lodging Tr (RLJ)’s stock declined 5.83%. The Hsbc Holdings Plc holds 44,201 shares with $784,000 value, down from 200,845 last quarter. Rlj Lodging Tr now has $2.93B valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.99. About 311,778 shares traded. RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has declined 22.37% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RLJ News: 10/04/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust: Current CEO Ross Bierkan to Retire, Effective at the End of His Employment Agreement on Aug 22; 19/04/2018 – DJ RLJ Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLJ); 20/03/2018 – Land & Buildings Blasts Management of RLJ Lodging Trust; 20/03/2018 – Activist Litt Pushes for RLJ Lodging Sale, Nominates 2 Directors; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION – LESLIE D. HALE TO BE; 16/05/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST RLJ.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS PLANS TO NOMINATE TWO DIRECTORS TO RLJ BOARD; 28/03/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – COMPANY INTENDS TO APPLY NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE TO PAY DOWN ITS CREDIT FACILITY AND FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST NAMES LESLIE D. HALE PRESIDENT-CEO; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ISSUES LETTER TO RLJ ON EVALUATION OF OPTIONS

Since June 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $163,750 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $78,500 was bought by LA FORGIA ROBERT M.

More notable recent RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Leave RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” on September 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividends for Third Quarter of 2019 – Business Wire” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$17.96, Is RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RLJ Lodging completes sale of 18 hotels – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Analysts await RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 18.97% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.58 per share. RLJ’s profit will be $80.92M for 9.04 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by RLJ Lodging Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.88% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. RLJ Lodging Trust has $2100 highest and $2000 lowest target. $20.50’s average target is 20.66% above currents $16.99 stock price. RLJ Lodging Trust had 5 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, May 15.

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased Royal Dutch Shell Plc stake by 646,827 shares to 660,342 valued at $42.97M in 2019Q2. It also upped Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC) stake by 14,425 shares and now owns 22,216 shares. Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold RLJ shares while 50 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 156.07 million shares or 0.53% less from 156.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Netherlands-based Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.25% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Northern Corporation has 0.02% invested in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Panagora Asset reported 6,041 shares. A D Beadell Counsel reported 0.18% stake. Shell Asset reported 62,761 shares. Oppenheimer And Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Alberta invested in 96,600 shares or 0.02% of the stock. D E Shaw & Inc invested 0.01% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). 7.24 million were accumulated by Pggm Invs. Fmr Limited Liability Company reported 6.38M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Systematic Financial Lp holds 0.03% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) or 50,705 shares. Fincl Counselors invested in 0.16% or 217,886 shares. Deprince Race Zollo has invested 0.58% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Us Natl Bank De has invested 0% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Nomura Asset Mgmt Company Limited reported 113,400 shares.

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $58.27 million. It offers residential products, including bulk nails, collated nails, packaged nails and fasteners, bulk screws, and packaged nails and fasteners, as well as nail head identification systems; and woven wires, welded wires, and corners and accessories. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides commercial products comprising reinforcing mesh, pipe mesh and flexicage, rebar tie wires, engineered structural mesh, and concrete reinforcing wires, as well as mine mesh; and industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing wires, waste wires, chain link wires, upholstery wires, low carbon wires, bar/straight and cut bars, shaped wires, and wirelines for use in the oil industry.