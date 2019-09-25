EPS for Trecora Resources (TREC) Expected At $0.04; Rex American Resources (REX) Sentiment Is 0.88

Analysts expect Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) to report $0.04 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 300.00% from last quarter’s $-0.02 EPS. TREC’s profit would be $988,599 giving it 54.69 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $0.10 EPS previously, Trecora Resources’s analysts see -60.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.75. About 8,487 shares traded. Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) has declined 36.31% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.31% the S&P500. Some Historical TREC News: 01/05/2018 – Trecora Resources 1Q EPS 9c; 22/05/2018 – Trecora Resources to Attend the Cowen 4th Annual Chemicals Summit in New York City on June 5; 08/03/2018 – TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS PRIOR TO THIS APPOINTMENT, CARTER SERVED AS THE COMPANY’S NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 19/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280660 – TRECORA CHEMICAL; 23/04/2018 – DJ Trecora Resources, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREC); 08/03/2018 – TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 6, 2018, NICHOLAS N. CARTER WAS TEMPORARILY APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF THE COMPANY -SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Trecora Resources 1Q Rev $71.7M; 03/05/2018 – Trecora Resources Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 10; 07/03/2018 Trecora Resources 4Q Rev $66M; 08/03/2018 – TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS SIMON UPFILL-BROWN, CO’S CURRENT PRESIDENT AND CEO, WILL NOW SERVE AS CEO AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMPANY

Rex American Resources Corp (REX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.32, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 45 active investment managers increased or started new positions, while 51 cut down and sold their stock positions in Rex American Resources Corp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 5.42 million shares, down from 5.50 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Rex American Resources Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 43 Increased: 30 New Position: 15.

Systematic Financial Management Lp holds 0.53% of its portfolio in REX American Resources Corporation for 185,644 shares. Thb Asset Management owns 43,341 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda. has 0.14% invested in the company for 5,599 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.06% in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 219,511 shares.

REX American Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. The company has market cap of $489.46 million. The firm also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, and non-food grade corn oil. It has a 27.41 P/E ratio. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

