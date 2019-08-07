EPS for Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS) Expected At $0.33; Rollins (ROL) Sentiment Is 1.23

Rollins Inc (ROL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -2.86, from 4.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 158 investment professionals increased and opened new equity positions, while 128 sold and decreased their positions in Rollins Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 127.43 million shares, down from 253.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Rollins Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 112 Increased: 115 New Position: 43.

Analysts expect Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) to report $0.33 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 10.00% from last quarter’s $0.3 EPS. TGS’s profit would be $51.54 million giving it 11.38 P/E if the $0.33 EPS is correct. After having $0.46 EPS previously, Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A.’s analysts see -28.26% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.02. About 69,911 shares traded. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) has declined 4.93% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TGS News: 19/04/2018 – Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. Commences Tender Offer For Any And All Of Its 9.625% Notes Due 2020; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Transportadora de Gas Internacional’s Proposed Issuance ‘BBB(EXP)’; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL PERU AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B1 To Tgs’s $ 500 Million Proposed Notes; Stable Outlook; 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant; 27/04/2018 – Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. Announces The Tender Results And Settlement Of The Cash Tender Offer For Any And All Of Its; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Nova Transportadora do Sudeste SA’s Proposed Debentures Issuance ‘AAA(bra)’; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s New Notes ‘B+’; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Transportadora de Gas Internacional’s $750M Notes; 13/03/2018 TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL SUR SA TGS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT

Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. The company has market cap of $10.65 billion. The Company’s pest control services include protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies. It has a 47.14 P/E ratio. The firm also provides pest management and sanitation services and products to the food and commodity industries; consulting services on border protection related to AustraliaÂ’s biosecurity program; and bird control and specialist services, as well as offers specialized services to mining, and gas and oil sectors.

Analysts await Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. ROL’s profit will be $72.04M for 36.97 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Rollins, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii holds 3.08% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. for 161,917 shares. Jlb & Associates Inc owns 342,069 shares or 3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Profit Investment Management Llc has 2.79% invested in the company for 87,936 shares. The Minnesota-based Riverbridge Partners Llc has invested 1.66% in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates, a California-based fund reported 163,054 shares.

The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $32.53. About 271,897 shares traded. Rollins, Inc. (ROL) has declined 7.51% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.51% the S&P500.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company has market cap of $2.35 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. It has a 14.04 P/E ratio. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, producers, and traders.