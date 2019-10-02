EPS for Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS) Expected At $0.01; Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Shorts Down By 5.73%

Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ:CRUS) had a decrease of 5.73% in short interest. CRUS’s SI was 4.10 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 5.73% from 4.35 million shares previously. With 624,700 avg volume, 7 days are for Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ:CRUS)’s short sellers to cover CRUS’s short positions. The SI to Cirrus Logic Inc’s float is 6.98%. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $52.09. About 548,962 shares traded. Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) has risen 17.40% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CRUS News: 02/05/2018 – CIRRUS LOGIC 4Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 58C; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Completes Interoperability Testing with the Dell EMC Primary Storage Portfolio; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic 4Q EPS 19c; 29/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Repeatability, Reproducibility and Comparison of Cirrus OCT, RTVue OCT, MS-39 OCT, and Insight 100 VHFDU; 08/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Presenting at Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic: 1Q GAAP Gross Margin Is Expected to Be Between 48% and 50%; 02/05/2018 – CIRRUS LOGIC SEES 1Q REV. $210.0M TO $250.0M, EST. $294.1M; 02/05/2018 – CIRRUS LOGIC 4Q REV. $303.2M, EST. $316.6M; 16/05/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Expands Strategic Technology Alliance with Pure Storage

Cirrus Logic, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops, makes, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company has market cap of $3.03 billion. The firm offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. It has a 32.23 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold Cirrus Logic, Inc. shares while 81 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 48.11 million shares or 0.87% more from 47.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 114,858 shares stake. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada owns 8,053 shares. Century Cos has 0.01% invested in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) for 122,628 shares. 2,117 are owned by Us Bankshares De. Sprott, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 180,000 shares. Alberta Inv Management Corp, a Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 83,079 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc holds 5,470 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) for 8,958 shares. Art Ltd Com reported 33,111 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 6,754 shares. Convergence Inv Ltd Company reported 5,675 shares stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). Assetmark Inc holds 35 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Captrust Advisors has 0% invested in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). Bridgeway Management has 0.01% invested in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) for 10,000 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cirrus Logic has $6200 highest and $5400 lowest target. $58’s average target is 11.35% above currents $52.09 stock price. Cirrus Logic had 3 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy”.