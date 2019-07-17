EPS for Transcat, Inc. (TRNS) Expected At $0.25; Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL)’s Sentiment Is 1.58

Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 293 investment professionals opened new or increased equity positions, while 185 trimmed and sold stakes in Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD. The investment professionals in our database now own: 145.71 million shares, up from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD in top ten equity positions decreased from 9 to 7 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 148 Increased: 201 New Position: 92.

Analysts expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to report $0.25 EPS on July, 23.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 31.58% from last quarter’s $0.19 EPS. TRNS’s profit would be $1.83 million giving it 24.98 P/E if the $0.25 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, Transcat, Inc.’s analysts see -28.57% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $24.98. About 16,478 shares traded. Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) has risen 46.73% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNS News: 14/05/2018 – Ack Asset Buys New 1% Position in Transcat Inc; 22/05/2018 – Transcat Reports Operating Income Up 14% on Record Revenue for Fiscal 2018; 19/04/2018 DJ Transcat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRNS); 22/05/2018 – Transcat 4Q EPS 33c; 22/05/2018 – Transcat 4Q Rev $42.5M

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company has market cap of $24.02 billion. The firm operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brand names. It has a 13.09 P/E ratio. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides a range of itineraries ranging from 2 to 24 nights with options for onboard dining, entertainment, and other onboard activities to various destinations.

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.48 earnings per share, up 9.25% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.27 per share. RCL’s profit will be $519.92 million for 11.55 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 89.31% EPS growth.

Highline Capital Management L.P. holds 7.6% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for 1.06 million shares. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owns 35,000 shares or 4.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tyvor Capital Llc has 4.52% invested in the company for 167,700 shares. The Illinois-based Anchor Bolt Capital Lp has invested 4.06% in the stock. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C., a New York-based fund reported 223,393 shares.

