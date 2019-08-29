EPS for Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ) Expected At $-0.05; ARGONAUT GOLD ORDINARY SHARES CANAD (ARNGF) Sellers Decreased By 25.31% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ) to report $-0.05 EPS on September, 11.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 37.50% from last quarter’s $-0.08 EPS. After having $-0.17 EPS previously, Transat A.T. Inc.’s analysts see -70.59% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.18. About 154,301 shares traded. Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

ARGONAUT GOLD INC ORDINARY SHARES CANAD (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) had a decrease of 25.31% in short interest. ARNGF’s SI was 109,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 25.31% from 146,200 shares previously. With 40,300 avg volume, 3 days are for ARGONAUT GOLD INC ORDINARY SHARES CANAD (OTCMKTS:ARNGF)’s short sellers to cover ARNGF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.0344 during the last trading session, reaching $1.93. About 213,090 shares traded or 548.46% up from the average. Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Transat A.T. V & VV (TSE:TRZ), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Transat A.T. V & VV has $7.25 highest and $6 lowest target. $6.63’s average target is -56.32% below currents $15.18 stock price. Transat A.T. V & VV had 2 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Scotia Capital on Thursday, March 14. IBC maintained Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ) on Thursday, March 14 with “Sell” rating.

Transat A.T. Inc. operates as an integrated tour operator in the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $572.10 million. It develops and markets holiday travel services in package and air-only formats; and offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel to 60 destinations in 26 countries. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also operates as an outgoing and incoming tour operator by bundling services bought in Canada and abroad, and reselling them in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and 10 European countries directly or through intermediaries.

Another recent and important Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ) news was published by Benzinga.com which published an article titled: “Air Canada Boosts Transat Bid By C$200 Million – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019.