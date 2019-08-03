EPS for Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Expected At $0.23; Wellcare Health Plans Has 1.14 Sentiment

Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 203 active investment managers started new or increased positions, while 178 decreased and sold stakes in Wellcare Health Plans Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 48.09 million shares, down from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Wellcare Health Plans Inc in top ten positions increased from 5 to 9 for an increase of 4. Sold All: 46 Reduced: 132 Increased: 121 New Position: 82.

Analysts expect Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) to report $0.23 EPS on August, 8 before the open.TW’s profit would be $51.11 million giving it 50.54 P/E if the $0.23 EPS is correct. After having $0.23 EPS previously, Tradeweb Markets Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 338,896 shares traded. Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 0.39% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $283.27. About 703,323 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) has risen 15.26% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Net Cash Generated by Operating Activities $445.7M; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO BUY MERIDIAN FOR $2.5B; 21/05/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: Tampa law firm expands health care practice with a managed care legal expert from WellCare; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $9.55-$9.85; 29/05/2018 – WellCare buys Meridian on direct talks; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Days in Claims Payable 50.2 Days; 02/04/2018 – CORRECTED-US GOVT SETS 3.40 (NOT 1.84) PCT INCREASE IN AVERAGE PAYMENT RATE TO INSURERS FOR 2019 MEDICARE ADVANTAGE PLANS; 07/05/2018 – STAYWELL HEALTH PLAN – NEW STATEWIDE MEDICAID MANAGED CARE PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN NO EARLIER THAN OCT 1; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION ALSO THROUGH NEW DEBT OF $600 MLN TO $1.0 BLN AND NEW EQUITY OF $800 MLN TO $1.2 BLN; 24/05/2018 – WellCare Elects Amy Compton-Phillips and Kathleen E. Walsh to Bd of Directors

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp holds 5.82% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. for 355,000 shares. Magnetar Financial Llc owns 594,295 shares or 4.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pentwater Capital Management Lp has 3.66% invested in the company for 1.08 million shares. The Connecticut-based Sivik Global Healthcare Llc has invested 3.48% in the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, a Maryland-based fund reported 320,000 shares.

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. The company has market cap of $14.25 billion. It operates through three divisions: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. It has a 27.26 P/E ratio. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state programs, such as children's health insurance programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid, as well as managed long-term care programs for people with chronic illnesses or who have disabilities and need health and long-term care services.

Among 4 analysts covering Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Tradeweb Markets had 10 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. builds and operates electronic marketplaces in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.33 billion. The company's marketplaces facilitate trading in a range of asset classes, including rates, credit, money markets, and equities. It has a 42.47 P/E ratio. It offers pre-trade data and analytics, trade execution, and trade processing, as well as post-trade data, analytics, and reporting services.

