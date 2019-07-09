EPS for TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC) Expected At $-0.36; Synalloy (SYNL) Sentiment Is 1.06

Analysts expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) to report $-0.36 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.32 EPS change or 800.00% from last quarter’s $-0.04 EPS. After having $-0.35 EPS previously, TPI Composites, Inc.’s analysts see 2.86% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $24.86. About 224,041 shares traded. TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) has declined 14.88% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical TPIC News: 08/03/2018 – TPI Composites 4Q EPS 17c; 08/03/2018 – TPI COMPOSITES INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF BETWEEN $75 MLN AND $80 MLN UNDER ASC 606; 22/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY), TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC), And Others; 19/03/2018 – TPI POLENE COMMENTS ON SALES OUTLOOK IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Trident TPI, Tekni_Plex To ‘B-‘; Outlk Stable; 16/03/2018 – NORTH AMERICAN ALTERNATIVE ENERGY: UBS EXPECT US SOLAR INSTALLATIONS TO ACCELERATE FROM 9.9GW IN 2018 TO 14.7GW IN 2020 DRIVEN BY 2020 DEMAND MANDATES; 09/05/2018 – TPI Enterprises Dropped to Hold From Add by Morgans Financial; 18/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder AB Exits Position in TPI Composites; 02/05/2018 – TPI POLENE PLANS MAXIMUM 2.5B BAHT SHARE BUYBACK; 08/03/2018 – TPI COMPOSITES INC SEES 2018 FULLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF BETWEEN $0.38 AND $0.42 UNDER ASC 606

Synalloy Corp (SYNL) investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 19 institutional investors increased and started new equity positions, while 18 decreased and sold their stakes in Synalloy Corp. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 4.06 million shares, down from 4.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Synalloy Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 13 Increased: 14 New Position: 5.

TPI Composites, Inc. manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company has market cap of $870.48 million. The firm also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It currently has negative earnings. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Zpr Investment Management holds 1.43% of its portfolio in Synalloy Corporation for 47,860 shares. Van Den Berg Management I Inc owns 459,814 shares or 0.96% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Minerva Advisors Llc has 0.7% invested in the company for 82,355 shares. The -based Farr Miller & Washington Llc Dc has invested 0.12% in the stock. Oberweis Asset Management Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 35,000 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 9 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.23 million activity.

Synalloy Corporation engages in production and sale of stainless steel pipes, fiberglass, steel storage tanks, and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $142.64 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Metals and Specialty Chemicals. It has a 16.9 P/E ratio. The Metals segment makes and sells stainless steel and other alloy pipes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; and liquid storage solutions and separation equipment, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $15.89. About 1,788 shares traded. Synalloy Corporation (SYNL) has risen 3.85% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNL News: 16/05/2018 – Synalloy Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 24th Straight Gain; 10/04/2018 – Synalloy Updates Full Year 2018 Guidance; 10/04/2018 – SYNALLOY CORP – SEES 2018 NET INCOME OF BETWEEN $13.6 AND $15.2 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Synalloy Raises 2018 View To Sales $240M-$245M; 13/03/2018 – Synalloy 4Q Cont Ops EPS 11c; 23/04/2018 – SYNALLOY CORP SAYS ITS SPECIALTY CHEMICALS GROUP HAS BEEN SELECTED BY A GLOBAL CHEMICAL COMPANY TO MANUFACTURE A PRODUCT LINE FOR CONSTRUCTION MARKET; 03/05/2018 – SYNALLOY CORP – ON ACQUISITION FRONT, HAVE IDENTIFIED A HIGH IMPACT “BOLT-ON” THAT OFFERS STRONG EARNINGS POTENTIAL AT REASONABLE PRICE; 10/04/2018 – SYNALLOY CORP SYNL.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $240 MLN TO $245 MLN; 12/03/2018 Synalloy Corporation CEO Participates in Podcast; 13/03/2018 – Correct: Synalloy 4Q Adj EPS 13c