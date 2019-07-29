EPS for TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC) Expected At $-0.28; Bank Of America Has Raised By $1.36 Billion Its Altria Group (MO) Position

Analysts expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) to report $-0.28 EPS on August, 7 after the close.They anticipate $0.24 EPS change or 600.00% from last quarter’s $-0.04 EPS. After having $-0.35 EPS previously, TPI Composites, Inc.’s analysts see -20.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $26.1. About 87,885 shares traded. TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) has declined 14.88% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical TPIC News: 08/03/2018 – TPI COMPOSITES INC SEES 2018 FULLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF BETWEEN $0.38 AND $0.42 UNDER ASC 606; 03/05/2018 – TPI Composites 1Q EPS 24c; 08/03/2018 – TPI COMPOSITES INC SEES 2018 TOTAL BILLINGS AND NET SALES UNDER ASC 606 OF BETWEEN $1.0 BLN AND $1.05 BLN; 07/05/2018 – TPI and ENERCON Sign Long-Term Wind Blade Supply Agreement in Turkey; 09/04/2018 – TPI Completes Debt Refinancing With a New $150 M, 5-Yr Revolving Credit Facility; 15/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Zillow Group, Inc. Class C (Z), TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC), And Others; 08/03/2018 – TPI COMPOSITES INC QTRLY TOTAL BILLINGS OF $242.7 MLN; 19/03/2018 – TPI POLENE COMMENTS ON SALES OUTLOOK IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 03/05/2018 – TPI Composites Sees 2018 Sales $1B-$1.05B; 23/05/2018 – TPI Composites Presenting at ROTH Conference Jun 19

Bank Of America Corp increased Altria Group Inc (MO) stake by 4141.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of America Corp acquired 23.82M shares as Altria Group Inc (MO)’s stock rose 6.39%. The Bank Of America Corp holds 24.40 million shares with $1.40 billion value, up from 575,200 last quarter. Altria Group Inc now has $94.43 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $50.47. About 1.63M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00, REV VIEW $19.64 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA FORMS 2 DIVISIONS: CORE TOBACCO, INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PDTS; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 14/05/2018 – Tobacco giant Altria hired the firm to help with a strategy to figure out how to craft compelling messages to fight back against regulators, sources told CNBC; 26/04/2018 – Altria Sees FY Adj EPS $3.90-Adj EPS $4.03; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT SUBMITS MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PDT APPLICATION; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria’s Strong Profitability Benefits From Consistent Pricing Power, Reduced Variable Costs; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F

Bank Of America Corp decreased Companhia Siderurgica Nacion (NYSE:SID) stake by 541,498 shares to 499,610 valued at $2.05M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Columbia Bkg Sys Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) stake by 49,162 shares and now owns 393,210 shares. Four Corners Ppty Tr Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burke Herbert Bankshares Company reported 22,443 shares. Cadence Limited Liability Co reported 73,418 shares. Smith Salley And Assocs has invested 0.16% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Co Mi Adv reported 25,224 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd accumulated 307,374 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss, Illinois-based fund reported 40,208 shares. Moreover, Financial Bank Of The West has 0.4% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 59,779 shares. Carret Asset Management Ltd Company has invested 0.07% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 9,580 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Lc. Brown Advisory Ltd Liability owns 19,310 shares. 1,205 are owned by Private Ocean Limited Liability Co. Hap Trading invested in 0.1% or 19,201 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Gardner Russo And Gardner Ltd invested 2.28% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Among 4 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Altria Group had 9 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) rating on Thursday, March 21. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $65 target. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Bank of America. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by RBC Capital Markets.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity. Sakkab Nabil Y bought 1,352 shares worth $70,448.