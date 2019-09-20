EPS for TowneBank (TOWN) Expected At $0.51; Eastgroup Properties Has 1.33 Sentiment

Eastgroup Properties Inc (EGP) investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.13, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 122 funds opened new or increased positions, while 92 sold and reduced positions in Eastgroup Properties Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 34.61 million shares, up from 34.09 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Eastgroup Properties Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 21 Reduced: 71 Increased: 76 New Position: 46.

Analysts expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to report $0.51 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 5.56% from last quarter’s $0.54 EPS. TOWN’s profit would be $36.65 million giving it 13.66 P/E if the $0.51 EPS is correct. After having $0.48 EPS previously, TowneBank’s analysts see 6.25% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $27.87. About 99,489 shares traded. TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) has declined 13.68% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TOWN News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Towne Bank; 25/04/2018 – Towne Bank 1Q EPS 36c; 29/03/2018 – TowneBank Names CEO G. Robert Aston Jr. as Executive Chairman; 29/03/2018 – TowneBank Names President J. Morgan Davis as CEO; 23/05/2018 – Townebank Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – TOWNE BANK 1Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 45C; 19/04/2018 – DJ TowneBank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TOWN); 29/03/2018 – TOWNE BANK – ROBERT ASTON ASSUMED NEWLY CREATED POSITION OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 23/05/2018 – Towne Bank Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 14c; 25/04/2018 – Towne Bank 1Q Net $2.3M

EastGroup Properties, Inc., is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $4.75 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 50.46 P/E ratio. It is focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Weiss Multi holds 0.98% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. for 319,892 shares. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owns 96,400 shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Honeywell International Inc has 0.93% invested in the company for 20,670 shares. The New York-based Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc has invested 0.86% in the stock. Westover Capital Advisors Llc, a Delaware-based fund reported 15,032 shares.

More notable recent EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend Increase – PRNewswire” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does EastGroup Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:EGP) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “You Have To Love EastGroup Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:EGP) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Eastgroup Properties Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Jabil Inc. (JBL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 6.84% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.17 per share. EGP’s profit will be $47.01M for 25.28 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by EastGroup Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.31% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.12% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $126.41. About 172,309 shares traded. EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) has risen 28.43% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EGP News: 24/05/2018 – EastGroup Properties Announces 154th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/05/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $91; 22/04/2018 – DJ EastGroup Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGP); 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.51 TO $4.61, EST. $4.51; 05/03/2018 EastGroup Properties Announces Presentation At Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q Rev $72.2M; 25/05/2018 – EAST GROUP 300376.SZ SAYS SECURITIES REGULATOR TO FINE COMPANY’S OWNER FOR VIOLATION OF SECURITIES REGULATIONS, BUT WILL NOT PUNISH COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q EPS 83c; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.51 TO $4.61