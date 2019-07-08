EPS for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) Expected At $0.19; Ulysses Management Decreased Its Lennar Corp. (Call) (LEN) Position

Ulysses Management Llc decreased Lennar Corp. (Call) (LEN) stake by 49.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ulysses Management Llc sold 98,819 shares as Lennar Corp. (Call) (LEN)’s stock rose 9.86%. The Ulysses Management Llc holds 100,000 shares with $4.91M value, down from 198,819 last quarter. Lennar Corp. (Call) now has $15.26B valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $48.33. About 638,765 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 27/03/2018 – Lennar Corporation’s First Quarter Earnings Conference Call to be Broadcast Live on the Internet; 25/05/2018 – South FL Bus Jrn: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CEO; 23/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names New CEO And CFO As Part Of Leadership Reshuffle — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN); 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WAS ALSO ELECTED TO LENNAR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ’18 GROSS MARGIN (MINUS BACKLOG) WILL BE 21.5%-22%; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS

Analysts expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to report $0.19 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.23 EPS change or 54.76% from last quarter’s $0.42 EPS. TSEM’s profit would be $19.62M giving it 21.22 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.30 EPS previously, Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s analysts see -36.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $16.13. About 97,010 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 28.78% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 17/05/2018 – HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Sees 2Q Rev $335M; 27/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Drexel Today; 02/05/2018 – TowerJazz Announces Release of Advanced 300mm 65nm BCD Power Management Platform Addressing the Massive Power Products Market O; 14/05/2018 – TowerJazz Achieves IATF 16949 Automotive Quality Certification Expanding its High Quality Automotive Manufacturing Capabilities; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EPS 26c; 13/03/2018 TowerJazz Announces Industry’s First Open Foundry SiPho Design Kits with Leading EDA Tool Support; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Tower Semiconductor, ServiceSource International, IHS Markit, CONSOL Coal Resources LP,; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s S; 09/05/2018 – TowerJazz and Newsight Imaging Announce Advanced CMOS Image Sensor Chips for LiDAR used in ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, makes and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has market cap of $1.67 billion. The firm provides various customizable process technologies, including silicon-germanium, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/complementary metal oxide semiconductor , radio frequency CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and micro-electro-mechanical systems. It has a 12.35 P/E ratio. It also offers transfer optimization and development process services to integrated device manufacturers and fabless companies.

Among 8 analysts covering Lennar (NYSE:LEN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Lennar had 17 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. CFRA maintained Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Hold” rating. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, June 18 by Raymond James. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, March 28 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 26 by JP Morgan. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $58 target in Thursday, January 10 report. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Sunday, February 24 report. Susquehanna downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) earned “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, February 21. Bank of America maintained Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) on Wednesday, June 26 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 0.87% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 30,656 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 0.05% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 8,141 shares. Blackrock owns 22.75M shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 1.00 million were accumulated by Melvin Cap Mgmt L P. Hanson Mcclain Inc invested in 0% or 300 shares. Smithfield Tru accumulated 1,680 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Farmers State Bank has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Bancorp Of America Corp De holds 0.04% or 4.64M shares in its portfolio. Senator Invest Gru Lp holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 1.00 million shares. 1,325 are held by Meeder Asset Management. Csat Investment Advisory LP holds 443 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The France-based Bnp Paribas Asset has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Globeflex Ltd Partnership holds 24,540 shares. Moreover, First Trust Advsrs Lp has 0.04% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).