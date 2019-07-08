EPS for TOTAL S.A. (TOT) Expected At $1.38; Kempen Capital Management Has Decreased Its Visa Com Cl A (V) Position

Kempen Capital Management decreased Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) stake by 35.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kempen Capital Management sold 4,905 shares as Visa Inc Com Cl A (V)’s stock rose 13.45%. The Kempen Capital Management holds 8,834 shares with $1.38 million value, down from 13,739 last quarter. Visa Inc Com Cl A now has $396.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $175.89. About 1.17M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO DEMAND TOURIST VISA FROM HAITIANS ENTERING COUNTRY; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other amid controversy; 21/03/2018 – TTServices Awarded Contract to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 21 Countries Across the Americas; 10/05/2018 – Congress Pressuring Homeland Security to Boost the Visa Supply Soon; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY TOTAL PROCESSED TRANSACTIONS, REPRESENTING TRANSACTIONS PROCESSED BY VISA, WERE 29.3 BILLION, A 12% INCREASE OVER THE PRIOR YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Visa Sees Fiscal 2018 Net Revenue Growth Low Double Digits on Nominal Basis; 21/05/2018 – U.K. Visa for Roman Abramovich, Russian Billionaire, Is Delayed; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 26/03/2018 – TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS EXPECTS VISA LIBERALISATION FROM EU

Analysts expect TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) to report $1.38 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 5.34% from last quarter’s $1.31 EPS. TOT’s profit would be $3.62B giving it 10.07 P/E if the $1.38 EPS is correct. After having $1.02 EPS previously, TOTAL S.A.’s analysts see 35.29% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $55.56. About 127,973 shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 16.80% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 28/05/2018 – Total Launches Zinia 2 Development in Deep Offshore Block 17 Near Angola; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH MINISTRY AUTHORIZES TOTAL LA MEDE REFINERY CONVERSION; 14/03/2018 – TOTAL S.A.: SUBSCRIPTION PRICE SET AT 37.20 EUROS; 16/05/2018 – Total Will Pull out of Iran Gas Project if No Project Waiver Granted by U.S; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA – SHOULD NOVATEK DECIDE TO REDUCE ITS PARTICIPATION BELOW 60%, TOTAL WILL HAVE POSSIBILITY TO INCREASE ITS DIRECT SHARE UP TO 15%; 20/03/2018 – TOTAL’S MATEILLE SAYS LOGISITICS ARE 30% OF PRICE OF LNG; 09/05/2018 – Total Sells Haiti Retail Business; 14/03/2018 – REG-TOTAL TOTAL S.A.: Subscription Price Set For 2018 Capital Increase Reserved For Employees; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE ENDS COMMENTS IN WASHINGTON; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE SPEAKS AT EVENT IN WASHINGTON

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity. $11.34M worth of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) was sold by RICHEY ELLEN on Thursday, February 7.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00 billion for 33.06 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Kempen Capital Management increased Jabil Inc Com (NYSE:JBL) stake by 18,229 shares to 253,299 valued at $6.74M in 2019Q1. It also upped Brunswick Corp Com (NYSE:BC) stake by 80,609 shares and now owns 312,137 shares. Essex Ppty Tr Inc Com (NYSE:ESS) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Visa had 14 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 25. Jefferies maintained the shares of V in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 2. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wedbush given on Thursday, March 14. Stephens maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Monday, March 11. Stephens has “Buy” rating and $157 target. Nomura maintained the shares of V in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Wednesday, April 17.

