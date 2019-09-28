EPS for TOTAL S.A. (TOT) Expected At $1.13; Sterling Capital Management Decreased Its Starbucks (SBUX) Holding

Sterling Capital Management Llc decreased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 4.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sterling Capital Management Llc sold 55,712 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 22.15%. The Sterling Capital Management Llc holds 1.24 million shares with $103.60M value, down from 1.29M last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $105.78 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $88.37. About 5.68M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS 2Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson is looking forward to the company’s racial bias training on May 29th, calling it a “day of discovery.”; 08/05/2018 – Fitch: Starbucks’ Ratings Unaffected by Licensing Agreement with Nestle; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEEING `CHALLENGES’ IN THE AFTERNOONS IN U.S; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS REITERATES FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 21/04/2018 – Starbucks Lacks Clear Guidance for Employees on Non-Paying Customers; 17/04/2018 – Philly Starbucks Incident Least of CEO Kevin Johnson’s Problems; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Promises 100% Pay Equality for Women and Minorities; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES FY18 ADJ EPS $2.48-$2.53

Analysts expect TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) to report $1.13 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.34 EPS change or 23.13% from last quarter’s $1.47 EPS. TOT’s profit would be $2.93B giving it 11.47 P/E if the $1.13 EPS is correct. After having $1.05 EPS previously, TOTAL S.A.’s analysts see 7.62% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $51.86. About 4.42M shares traded or 133.10% up from the average. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 25/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA – TO HAVE OPPORTUNITY TO ACQUIRE 10% TO 15% DIRECT INTEREST IN NOVATEK’S FUTURE LNG PROJECTS IN YAMAL AND GYDAN; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL SAYS WILL NOT TAKE ANY FURTHER COMMITMENT ON SP11 PROJECT; 28/05/2018 – Total and Sonangol Strengthen Their Cooperation in Angola; 16/05/2018 – Total Engaging with French, U.S. Authorities to Examine Possible Project Waiver; 21/05/2018 – Total SA Eyes Cyprus Gas License After Warning of Iran Exit -AP; 28/03/2018 – $FP.FR: BREAKING: EU is considering new sanctions against Iran in response to its ballistic missile program. – ! $FP.FR; 14/05/2018 – Total Signs an Agreement in View of Developing an Integrated Gas Project in the Sultanate of Oman; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL TO LIMIT LA MEDE REFINERY PALM OIL SUPPLY TO 300,000 T/YR; 11/04/2018 – USA: Total Further Increases Its Footprint In The Gulf Of Mexico And Becomes Operator Of The North Platte Discovery; 06/05/2018 – IRAN: IF TOTAL LEAVES S. PARS FIELD, ITS STAKE WILL GO TO CNPC

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Merian (Uk) holds 0.16% or 190,058 shares. Vista Capital Ptnrs reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). One Capital Mgmt Ltd Company holds 6,501 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Edgewood Ltd Liability owns 7,221 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dana Advsr reported 3,850 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Company invested 0.13% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.02% or 3,314 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc has 0.28% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 40,473 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System holds 71,106 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0.19% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Coastline Trust owns 19,725 shares. Archford Strategies, a Illinois-based fund reported 6,484 shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Fernwood Investment Management Ltd accumulated 0.14% or 2,952 shares.

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) stake by 6,610 shares to 64,900 valued at $8.22 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) stake by 33,278 shares and now owns 44,580 shares. Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO) was raised too.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 31.56 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Among 17 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Starbucks has $11000 highest and $7000 lowest target. $90.18’s average target is 2.05% above currents $88.37 stock price. Starbucks had 23 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, July 29 by UBS. BMO Capital Markets maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Friday, April 26. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $7000 target. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Friday, July 26 with “Outperform”. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 26. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 18. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, July 11 by Oppenheimer. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Stephens on Friday, April 26. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The company was maintained on Friday, July 26 by Stephens. The company was maintained on Monday, May 6 by Citigroup.

