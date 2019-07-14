EPS for Torchmark (TMK) Expected At $1.65; Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) Covered By 1 Bulls

Analysts expect Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) to report $1.65 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 9.27% from last quarter’s $1.51 EPS. TMK’s profit would be $181.40 million giving it 13.95 P/E if the $1.65 EPS is correct. After having $1.64 EPS previously, Torchmark Corporation’s analysts see 0.61% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $92.05. About 439,061 shares traded. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has risen 2.36% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TMK News: 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK 1Q OPER EPS $1.47, EST. $1.45; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP – QTRLY NET HEALTH SALES INCREASED OVER YEAR-AGO QUARTER BY 11%; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Operating EPS $1.47; 06/04/2018 Torchmark Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $83; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK SEES FY OPER EPS $5.93 TO $6.07, EST. $6.03; 19/04/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Company Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 11/05/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Declares Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark Sees FY EPS $5.93-EPS $6.07; 16/04/2018 – Torchmark Corp expected to post earnings of $1.45 a share – Earnings Preview

Among 4 analysts covering Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Canadian Solar had 6 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Oppenheimer. The company was upgraded on Monday, February 11 by UBS. On Thursday, April 11 the stock rating was reinitiated by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, March 22 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, June 21 by J.P. Morgan. See Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) latest ratings:

21/06/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Hold New Target: $25 Maintain

11/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral New Target: $22 Reinitiate

22/03/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Hold New Target: $22 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $22 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Maintain

11/02/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company has market cap of $10.12 billion. It operates through Life Insurance, Health Insurance, and Annuities divisions. It has a 14.73 P/E ratio. The Life Insurance segment offers life insurance products, including traditional and interest-sensitive whole life and term life insurance, and other life insurance.

More notable recent Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Torchmark Corporation and Its Subsidiaries – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Update: Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) Stock Gained 58% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Torchmark Corporation’s (NYSE:TMK) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Berkshire Owns 5.8% Of Torchmark, Here Are 12 Reasons Which Might Explain Why – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Torchmark Corporation (TMK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold Torchmark Corporation shares while 132 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 80.93 million shares or 0.37% less from 81.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Financial Corporation, Missouri-based fund reported 92,159 shares. 19,905 were accumulated by Element Capital Management Ltd. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 0.01% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). 101,930 were accumulated by Toronto Dominion Retail Bank. First Mercantile reported 2,220 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 2,540 shares. Creative Planning holds 4,925 shares. 19,183 are held by Jefferies Grp Lc. Gsa Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.05% stake. Raymond James &, a Florida-based fund reported 94,213 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) holds 145 shares. Spf Beheer Bv owns 918,554 shares or 3.06% of their US portfolio. Trustmark Bank & Trust Department stated it has 0% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Berkshire Hathaway owns 0.26% invested in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) for 6.35M shares.

More notable recent Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Up 12.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on June 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CSIQ or JKS: Which Solar Stock is Better Placed Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CSIQ vs. FSLR: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Canadian Solar Shares Jumped 12.5% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

The stock increased 2.01% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $20.81. About 580,018 shares traded. Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) has risen 8.44% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CSIQ News: 16/05/2018 – Canadian Solar Sees 2Q Rev $690M-$730M; 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR COMMISSIONED FIRST SOLAR POWER PROJECT IN AFRICA; 10/04/2018 – Canadian Solar to Build 364 Megawatts of Projects in Brazil; 15/05/2018 – Canadian Solar’s Recurrent Gets $106.7 Million From Prudential; 15/05/2018 – Recurrent Energy Secures Financing and Tax Equity Investment for North Carolina Project from Prudential Capital Group and U.S. Bank; 12/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Launches New Business Unit to Deliver Operations & Maintenance Services at Solar Asset Management and O&M Confer; 13/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR – UNIT RECURRENT ENERGY FINALIZED SALE OF INTERESTS IN THREE SOLAR PHOTOVOLTAIC PROJECTS TOTALING 235 MWAC/309 MWP; 27/04/2018 – GLOBAL YATIRIM SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT WITH CANADIAN SOLAR; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR INC – CONSTRUCTION OF THE PROJECT WILL START IN EARLY 2019; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR INC – UNDER BUSINESS OUTLOOK, ALSO EXPECT DEMAND IN OTHER MARKETS TO IMPROVE, INCLUDING EUROPE, AFRICA, ARGENTINA AND MEXICO