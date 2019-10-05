EPS for TopBuild Corp. (BLD) Expected At $1.40; BBA AVIATION PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED (BBAVF) Sellers Increased By 1.05% Their Shorts

BBA AVIATION PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED (OTCMKTS:BBAVF) had an increase of 1.05% in short interest. BBAVF’s SI was 520,500 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 1.05% from 515,100 shares previously. With 19,000 avg volume, 27 days are for BBA AVIATION PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED (OTCMKTS:BBAVF)’s short sellers to cover BBAVF’s short positions. It closed at $3.85 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) to report $1.40 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 13.82% from last quarter’s $1.23 EPS. BLD’s profit would be $48.23M giving it 17.25 P/E if the $1.40 EPS is correct. After having $1.43 EPS previously, TopBuild Corp.’s analysts see -2.10% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.69% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $96.6. About 239,451 shares traded. TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) has risen 8.81% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BLD News: 09/04/2018 – TOPBUILD CORP SAYS COMPANY IS REAFFIRMING ITS 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – TopBuild Successfully Completes $400 Million Bond Offering; 20/04/2018 – DJ TopBuild Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLD); 08/05/2018 – TOPBUILD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 73C, EST. 66C; 01/05/2018 – Trilantic North America and its Co-Investors Complete Sale of USI’s Installation and Distribution Business to TopBuild; 25/04/2018 – TopBuild Successfully Completes $400 M Bond Offering; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates TopBuild Corp ‘BB’, Otlk Stable; Notes Rated ‘BB-‘; 29/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within TopBuild, MarketAxess, Provident Financial Services, SailPoint Technologies, Aclaris Th; 08/05/2018 – TOPBUILD CORP BLD.N FY2018 REV VIEW $2.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – TopBuild 1Q Adj EPS 73c

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.82 billion. It operates through Flight Support and Aftermarket Services divisions. It has a 38.89 P/E ratio. The firm operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including office rentals and other technical services, fuelling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for resting and at home aircraft; technical support, line maintenance, and aircraft on ground services through Signature TECHNICAir; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management to the passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

Among 2 analysts covering TopBuild Corp. Common Stock (NYSE:BLD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. TopBuild Corp. Common Stock has $9000 highest and $8500 lowest target. $87.50’s average target is -9.42% below currents $96.6 stock price. TopBuild Corp. Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since May 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Wednesday, May 8. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 8 by Nomura. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was downgraded by Nomura to “Neutral”.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company has market cap of $3.33 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Installation and Distribution. It has a 19.75 P/E ratio. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.