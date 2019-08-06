EPS for Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) Expected At $0.84; Clearbridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund (EMO)’s Sentiment Is 1.2

Clearbridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc (EMO) investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. It’s down -6.63, from 7.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 30 institutional investors increased or started new stock positions, while 25 cut down and sold their holdings in Clearbridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 18.00 million shares, down from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Clearbridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 20 Increased: 19 New Position: 11.

Analysts expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to report $0.84 EPS on August, 20.They anticipate $0.42 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $1.26 EPS. TOL’s profit would be $120.87 million giving it 10.46 P/E if the $0.84 EPS is correct. After having $0.87 EPS previously, Toll Brothers, Inc.’s analysts see -3.45% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $35.13. About 406,875 shares traded. Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has risen 2.27% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TOL News: 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROS CEO SEES POTENTIAL TO DOUBLE MULTIFAMILY BUSINESS; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Toll Brothers Inc; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS INC TOL.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $6.64 BLN TO $7.31 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers Reports FY 2018 2nd Qtr Results; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS INC TOL.N – BACKLOG VALUE AT SECOND-QUARTER END ROSE TO $6.36 BILLION; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS INC TOL.N – SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN OF BETWEEN 23.75% AND 24.25% OF REVENUES; 23/05/2018 – Cushing Village Partner Granted Limited Injunction Against Toll Brothers in Lawsuit; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers Profit Falls on Higher Charges, Smaller Margin; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS INC TOL.N – SEES THIRD-QUARTER ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN OF 23.4% OF REVENUES; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell

More notable recent ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund declares $0.23 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Digitaljournal.com with their article: “ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Unaudited Balance Sheet Information as of June 30, 2019 – Press Release – Digital Journal” published on July 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “ClearBridge American Energy MLP Fund Inc. and ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc. Announce Results of Joint Special Meeting of Stockholders: Proposal to Merge is Approved – Business Wire” on November 08, 2018. More interesting news about ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: NBB/NBD And EMO/CBA Mergers Complete – Seeking Alpha” published on December 09, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Certain Closed-End Funds Advised by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announce Appointment of New Director and Retirements – Business Wire” with publication date: January 02, 2019.

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc. holds 4.01% of its portfolio in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc for 2.62 million shares. Terril Brothers Inc. owns 973,555 shares or 2.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rock Point Advisors Llc has 2.48% invested in the company for 549,458 shares. The Texas-based Doliver Advisors Lp has invested 0.65% in the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc, a California-based fund reported 753,682 shares.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $626.46 million. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.74. About 67,099 shares traded. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (EMO) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Toll Brothers has $40 highest and $32 lowest target. $36.33’s average target is 3.42% above currents $35.13 stock price. Toll Brothers had 10 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan. The stock of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, March 1.

Toll Brothers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.06 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It has a 7.05 P/E ratio. It also manufactures and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

More notable recent Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Selling Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Update: Two-tower apartment project planned for Midtown – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold Toll Brothers, Inc. shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 112.87 million shares or 3.00% less from 116.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors reported 246 shares stake. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Pggm Invs owns 677,318 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. New England Mgmt has 0.25% invested in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Great West Life Assurance Communication Can reported 107,777 shares stake. Paragon Capital Management holds 0.18% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) or 8,262 shares. Valley National Advisers Inc invested in 2,382 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa stated it has 0.02% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.04% invested in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) for 27,400 shares. Renaissance Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Alpine Woods Limited Com holds 17,600 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 1.21M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Global Co Limited owns 19,233 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 125,779 are held by Long Pond Capital Limited Partnership. 17,775 are owned by Bluemountain Management Limited Liability Corp.