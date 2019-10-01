EPS for Tivity Health, Inc. (TVTY) Expected At $0.56; SINOFERT HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES B (SNFRF) Sellers Decreased By 5.04% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) to report $0.56 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 5.08% from last quarter’s $0.59 EPS. TVTY’s profit would be $26.79 million giving it 7.31 P/E if the $0.56 EPS is correct. After having $0.64 EPS previously, Tivity Health, Inc.’s analysts see -12.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $16.37. About 388,329 shares traded. Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) has declined 47.36% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.36% the S&P500. Some Historical TVTY News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Tivity Health; 03/04/2018 – Tivity Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Tivity Health: Arra Yerganian Appointed to Newly Created Role of Chief Brand Officer; 08/05/2018 – Van Berkom & Associates Buys New 1.2% Position in Tivity Health; 23/04/2018 – Tivity Health 1Q EPS 49c; 14/05/2018 – Tivity Health and Health eVillages Provide Hurricane Relief in Puerto Rico; 09/04/2018 – Tivity Health CEO Donato Tramuto Named Chairman of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Leadership Council; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tivity Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TVTY); 23/04/2018 – Tivity Health Backs 2018 EPS $2.12-EPS $2.20; 23/04/2018 – TIVITY HEALTH 1Q REV. $149.9M, EST. $154.4M

SINOFERT HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES B (OTCMKTS:SNFRF) had a decrease of 5.04% in short interest. SNFRF’s SI was 3.60 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 5.04% from 3.79 million shares previously. It closed at $0.13 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sinofert Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, import and export, distribution, and retail of fertilizer raw materials and finished products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China and Macao Special Administrative Region. The company has market cap of $725.85 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Marketing and Production. It currently has negative earnings. It offers potash, nitrogen, and compound fertilizers, as well as diammonium phosphate and monocalcium/monodicalcium phosphate.

Tivity Health, Inc. provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company has market cap of $783.03 million. It offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, and group retiree plans; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and insurance exchanges. It has a 9.48 P/E ratio. The firm also provides access to its WholeHealth Living network primarily to commercial health plans.