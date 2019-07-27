EPS for Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) Expected At $0.33; Van Den Berg Management I Lowered By $493,725 Its Colfax (CFX) Holding

Van Den Berg Management I Inc decreased Colfax Corp (CFX) stake by 1.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Van Den Berg Management I Inc sold 17,025 shares as Colfax Corp (CFX)’s stock rose 1.22%. The Van Den Berg Management I Inc holds 1.08 million shares with $32.02 million value, down from 1.10 million last quarter. Colfax Corp now has $3.35 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.49. About 648,732 shares traded. Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has declined 17.73% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.16% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) to report $0.33 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 17.86% from last quarter’s $0.28 EPS. TITN’s profit would be $7.32M giving it 16.39 P/E if the $0.33 EPS is correct. After having $0.02 EPS previously, Titan Machinery Inc.’s analysts see 1,550.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.12% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $21.63. About 142,989 shares traded. Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) has declined 16.55% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical TITN News: 31/05/2018 – TITAN MACHINERY – DUE TO AGRAM’S EXPECTED CONTRIBUTIONS TO FINANCIALS, RAISING FISCAL 2019 INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT REV GROWTH ASSUMPTION TO 10% TO 15%; 31/05/2018 – TITAN MACHINERY INC – COMPANY UPDATES FISCAL 2019 MODELING ASSUMPTIONS; 31/05/2018 – Titan Machinery 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 31/05/2018 – Titan Machinery Backs FY19 View of EPS 35c-EPS 55c; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery Sees FY19 Equipment Margin 7.8%-8.3%; 29/03/2018 – TITAN MACHINERY INC SEES 2019 DILUTED EPS $0.35 – $0.55; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery Sees FY19 EPS 35c-EPS 55c; 30/04/2018 – Titan Machinery Inc. Announces Expansion into Germany; 19/04/2018 – DJ Titan Machinery Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TITN); 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 10c

Among 6 analysts covering Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Colfax Corp had 13 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Longbow. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 19. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Sell” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, March 13. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $2900 target in Wednesday, July 10 report. The stock of Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Cowen & Co. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report.

Analysts await Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.61 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.61 per share. CFX’s profit will be $71.71M for 11.68 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Colfax Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold CFX shares while 40 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 106.47 million shares or 16.58% more from 91.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Gamco Inc Et Al has invested 0.01% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Services Automobile Association reported 308,520 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 159,500 shares. New York-based Tortoise Inv Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Stone Ridge Asset Lc has 0.06% invested in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Moreover, Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 618,181 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prudential Fincl stated it has 0.01% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Private Gru stated it has 1.22% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Manufacturers Life Insur Com The has 155,495 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 133,833 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cove Street Capital, California-based fund reported 913,925 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 8,470 shares. The New York-based Neuberger Berman Grp Lc has invested 0.01% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). North Star Inv Corp stated it has 180 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold Titan Machinery Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 16.28 million shares or 3.53% more from 15.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability Corp reported 56,359 shares. Sun Life has invested 0.05% in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 55,874 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). The Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest Partners has invested 0% in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). 1.86M are owned by Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership. Bridgeway Capital Management has invested 0.03% in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). California Employees Retirement Systems reported 0% of its portfolio in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). Rice Hall James And Associates Ltd invested in 88,009 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Nordea Invest Management Ab holds 0% of its portfolio in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) for 8,700 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) for 856,847 shares. Teton accumulated 153,435 shares or 0.24% of the stock. United Services Automobile Association holds 0.01% or 184,962 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Com Ma has invested 0% in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN).

Titan Machinery Inc. owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. The company has market cap of $479.84 million. It operates through three divisions: Agriculture, Construction, and International. It has a 36.11 P/E ratio. The firm sells new and used equipment comprising agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.