EPS for Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) Expected At $0.33; Robertson Opportunity Capital Has Trimmed Tower Semiconductor LTD (TSEM) Position

Analysts expect Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) to report $0.33 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 17.86% from last quarter’s $0.28 EPS. TITN’s profit would be $6.97M giving it 13.48 P/E if the $0.33 EPS is correct. After having $0.02 EPS previously, Titan Machinery Inc.’s analysts see 1,550.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.82% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $17.79. About 114,885 shares traded. Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) has risen 42.54% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TITN News: 29/03/2018 – TITAN MACHINERY INC TITN.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery 4Q Rev $339.6M; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery Sees FY19 EPS 35c-EPS 55c; 31/05/2018 – TITAN MACHINERY – DUE TO AGRAM’S EXPECTED CONTRIBUTIONS TO FINANCIALS, RAISING FISCAL 2019 INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT REV GROWTH ASSUMPTION TO 10% TO 15%; 31/05/2018 – Titan Machinery Backs FY19 View of EPS 35c-EPS 55c; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery Sees FY19 Construction Revenue Up 3%-8%; 31/05/2018 – Titan Machinery 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 29/03/2018 – TITAN MACHINERY INC SEES 2019 DILUTED EPS $0.35 – $0.55; 18/05/2018 – Titan Machinery Provides Advanced Precision Support with AgriSync; 31/05/2018 – Titan Machinery 1Q Rev $245.7M

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc decreased Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) stake by 61.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc sold 65,000 shares as Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM)’s stock rose 7.78%. The Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc holds 40,000 shares with $662,000 value, down from 105,000 last quarter. Tower Semiconductor Ltd now has $2.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.22% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $18.91. About 337,203 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 4.00% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 27/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Drexel Today; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q REV. $312.7M, EST. $325.0M; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EPS 26c; 09/05/2018 – TowerJazz and Newsight Imaging Announce Advanced CMOS Image Sensor Chips for LiDAR used in ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Tower Semiconductor, ServiceSource International, IHS Markit, CONSOL Coal Resources LP,; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s Smallest Global Shutter Pixel; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q Rev $312.7M; 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M, EST. $343.8M; 13/03/2018 – TowerJazz launches initial silicon photonics design kit based on the Mentor Calibre nmPlatform; 20/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Drexel for Mar. 27

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold Titan Machinery Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 16.28 million shares or 3.53% more from 15.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indexiq Advisors invested 0.05% in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). 12,400 were reported by Spark Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Boston Ptnrs has invested 0% in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). Mackenzie Fincl Corp has 0% invested in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) for 90,953 shares. Rice Hall James Ltd Co accumulated 88,009 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Walleye Trading Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) for 15,247 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 0% of its portfolio in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) for 32,685 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability Com invested 0% in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). 26,063 were reported by California Employees Retirement. Shell Asset reported 12,075 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset accumulated 0% or 488 shares. Amg National Trust Bank & Trust invested in 0.03% or 36,045 shares. Assetmark Inc owns 30 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ingalls Snyder Llc accumulated 16,949 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Price T Rowe Md has 12,756 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Titan Machinery Inc. owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. The company has market cap of $375.65 million. It operates through three divisions: Agriculture, Construction, and International. It has a 29.7 P/E ratio. The firm sells new and used equipment comprising agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.