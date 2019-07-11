EPS for TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (TSU) Expected At $0.12; Whitman Education Group (WIX) Has 1.81 Sentiment

Analysts expect TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) to report $0.12 EPS on July, 19.TSU’s profit would be $58.11 million giving it 33.42 P/E if the $0.12 EPS is correct. After having $0.07 EPS previously, TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A.’s analysts see 71.43% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.49% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $16.04. About 4.30M shares traded or 318.57% up from the average. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 27.87% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 17/05/2018 – Brazilian carrier TIM Participações to pay Telecom Italia for brand use; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS OPERATIONAL EXPENDITURES TO GROW BENEATH INFLATION; 16/03/2018 – TIM board members had expected change at top for months; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS AT LEAST 40 PCT EBITDA MARGIN BY 2020; 06/03/2018 – Brazil’s TIM Participações outlines growth plans, projects margin growth; 06/03/2018 BRAZILIAN WIRELESS CARRIER TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 5-7 PCT GROWTH IN SERVICE REVENUE IN 2018; 06/04/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.: Filing of annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended in December 31, 2017; 06/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN WIRELESS CARRIER TIM PARTICIPACOES SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT EBITDA GROWTH IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES, TELECOM ITALIA IN TRADEMARK LICENSE PACT; 17/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN CARRIER TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY ROYALTIES TO TELECOM ITALIA FOR BRAND USE – FILING

Whitman Education Group Inc (WIX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 123 funds started new and increased holdings, while 68 decreased and sold equity positions in Whitman Education Group Inc. The funds in our database reported: 39.34 million shares, up from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Whitman Education Group Inc in top ten holdings increased from 5 to 6 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 45 Increased: 76 New Position: 47.

Sylebra Hk Co Ltd holds 8.28% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. for 1.16 million shares. Steadfast Capital Management Lp owns 2.27 million shares or 4.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc has 4.28% invested in the company for 312,546 shares. The Georgia-based Covey Capital Advisors Llc has invested 3.92% in the stock. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd., a Israel-based fund reported 833,289 shares.

The stock increased 0.22% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $145.59. About 405,142 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) has risen 68.65% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.22% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.26 billion. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s principal product is the Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and Website editing environment.

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-0.38 EPS, down 375.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.47 actual EPS reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.15% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Tim Participacoes (NYSE:TSU), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Tim Participacoes had 7 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, June 5 by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets maintained TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating.