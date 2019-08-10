EPS for Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) Expected At $-0.23; Macerich Company (MAC) Had 0 Bulls

Among 5 analysts covering Macerich (NYSE:MAC), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Macerich had 8 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 12. On Friday, June 28 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, June 20. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Friday, February 22. See Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) to report $-0.23 EPS on August, 27.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 35.29% from last quarter’s $-0.17 EPS. After having $-0.27 EPS previously, Tilray, Inc.’s analysts see -14.81% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.01% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $42.57. About 1.27M shares traded. Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) has risen 78.72% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.72% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold Macerich Company shares while 87 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 135.92 million shares or 4.46% more from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & Incorporated invested in 43,701 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 6,189 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aperio Limited Co reported 70,182 shares stake. Kentucky Retirement has 4,629 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc reported 133,909 shares stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.01% stake. Jane Street Gp Lc holds 31,960 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% or 28,571 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 113,100 shares. Washington Trust State Bank has invested 0.05% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Brown Brothers Harriman Communication has invested 0% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 133,481 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 43 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 15,103 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com stated it has 108,602 shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.60 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $409,850 was made by O HERN THOMAS E on Wednesday, May 8. $116,706 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) shares were bought by COPPOLA EDWARD C. 20,000 shares were bought by Stephen Andrea M, worth $700,300.

The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $30.5. About 1.86 million shares traded or 9.61% up from the average. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 26/04/2018 – Macerich: Robert Perlmutter, Former Chief Operating Officer, Has Departed; 26/04/2018 – Macerich: Scott Kingsmore to Become Chief Financial Officer; 15/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Three CMBS Classes of QCMT 2013-QC; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ REPORTED IN ERROR; 06/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Macerich renews lease in Santa Monica headquarters; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH: ARTHUR COPPOLA RETIRING FROM CEO ROLE; 02/05/2018 – Macerich Backs FY18 FFO $3.92/Shr-FFO $4.02/Shr; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR 82C, EST. 81C; 28/03/2018 – Macerich And Candytopia Succeed With lmmersive New Art Exhibit At Santa Monica Place; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – O’HERN WILL SUCCEED ARTHUR COPPOLA

The Macerich Company is an independent real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $4.32 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 39.82 P/E ratio. It primarily engages in acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States.

Among 2 analysts covering Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Tilray has $61 highest and $8 lowest target. $34.50’s average target is -18.96% below currents $42.57 stock price. Tilray had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company has market cap of $4.33 billion. The firm offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. It currently has negative earnings.

