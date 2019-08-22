EPS for Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) Expected At $-0.23; Intest (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Shorts Down By 11.36%

Analysts expect Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) to report $-0.23 EPS on August, 27.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 35.29% from last quarter’s $-0.17 EPS. After having $-0.27 EPS previously, Tilray, Inc.’s analysts see -14.81% EPS growth. The stock increased 10.38% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $32.34. About 3.54 million shares traded or 115.55% up from the average. Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) has risen 78.72% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.72% the S&P500.

Intest Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) had a decrease of 11.36% in short interest. INTT’s SI was 24,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 11.36% from 27,300 shares previously. With 39,700 avg volume, 1 days are for Intest Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)’s short sellers to cover INTT’s short positions. The SI to Intest Corporation’s float is 0.27%. The stock increased 7.42% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $4.49. About 7,027 shares traded. inTEST Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) has declined 37.95% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.95% the S&P500. Some Historical INTT News: 08/03/2018 inTEST 4Q Loss/Shr 44c; 03/05/2018 – inTEST 1Q Rev $18.9M; 03/05/2018 – InTEST 1Q Adj EPS 22c; 03/05/2018 – InTEST Sees 2Q Rev $19M-$20M; 08/03/2018 – InTEST Sees 1Q Rev $18M-$19M; 03/05/2018 – InTEST Sees 2Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 26c; 20/04/2018 – DJ inTEST Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTT); 08/03/2018 – INTEST CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.31; 08/03/2018 – INTEST CORP QTRLY NET REV $19.4 MLN VS $10.3 MLN; 03/05/2018 – inTEST 1Q EPS 4c

Among 2 analysts covering Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Tilray has $61 highest and $8 lowest target. $34.50’s average target is 6.68% above currents $32.34 stock price. Tilray had 8 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company has market cap of $3.16 billion. The firm offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold inTEST Corporation shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 5.24 million shares or 1.15% less from 5.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 81,580 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested in 0% or 124 shares. Bard Assocs reported 0.99% of its portfolio in inTEST Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT). Nokomis Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 440,750 shares. Globeflex L P holds 47,006 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in inTEST Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in inTEST Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT). Northern Corporation accumulated 27,537 shares or 0% of the stock. National Bank Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 40 shares. Fmr has invested 0% of its portfolio in inTEST Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT). James owns 10,425 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0% or 565,588 shares in its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in inTEST Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) for 413 shares. Spark Inv Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 31,600 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) owns 29 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal, mechanical, and electrical products for use in the testing of integrated circuits worldwide. The company has market cap of $48.67 million. The firm operates through two divisions, inTEST Thermal Solutions and inTEST Electromechanical Semiconductor Products. It currently has negative earnings. The inTEST Thermal Solutions segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, and Thermonics temperature conditioning products.