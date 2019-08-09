EPS for Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) Expected At $-0.23; Arrow Electronics (ARW) Has 1.12 Sentiment

Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW) investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 140 active investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 125 sold and decreased their positions in Arrow Electronics Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 77.77 million shares, down from 83.69 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Arrow Electronics Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 5 to 6 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 110 Increased: 93 New Position: 47.

Analysts expect Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) to report $-0.23 EPS on August, 27.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 35.29% from last quarter’s $-0.17 EPS. After having $-0.27 EPS previously, Tilray, Inc.’s analysts see -14.81% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.67% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $43.89. About 827,156 shares traded. Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) has risen 78.72% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.72% the S&P500.

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company has market cap of $4.23 billion. The firm offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 2 analysts covering Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Tilray has $61 highest and $8 lowest target. $34.50’s average target is -21.39% below currents $43.89 stock price. Tilray had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc holds 3.36% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. for 158,504 shares. Cooke & Bieler Lp owns 1.97 million shares or 2.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Denali Advisors Llc has 2.7% invested in the company for 234,200 shares. The New York-based Lyrical Asset Management Lp has invested 2.3% in the stock. Gmt Capital Corp, a Georgia-based fund reported 832,850 shares.

The stock increased 2.80% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $69.78. About 722,385 shares traded or 11.79% up from the average. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) has declined 3.08% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500.