EPS for Tilly's, Inc. (TLYS) Expected At $0.20; Highland Capital Management LP Lowered Its Cdk Global (Put) (CDK) Holding

Highland Capital Management Lp decreased Cdk Global Inc (Put) (CDK) stake by 64.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highland Capital Management Lp analyzed 143,383 shares as Cdk Global Inc (Put) (CDK)'s stock declined 8.57%. The Highland Capital Management Lp holds 80,000 shares with $4.71 million value, down from 223,383 last quarter. Cdk Global Inc (Put) now has $5.16B valuation. The stock decreased 2.49% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $42.61. About 1.01M shares traded or 12.52% up from the average. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending.

Analysts expect Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to report $0.20 EPS on September, 4. They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 31.03% from last quarter's $0.29 EPS. TLYS's profit would be $5.90M giving it 10.34 P/E if the $0.20 EPS is correct. After having $0.02 EPS previously, Tilly's, Inc.'s analysts see 900.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 8.52% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 365,012 shares traded or 0.96% up from the average. Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) has declined 41.76% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending.

Tilly's, Inc. retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. The company has market cap of $244.15 million. The Company’s apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others. It has a 10.11 P/E ratio. The firm also provides third-party merchandise assortment in its apparel, accessory, and footwear product categories.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $181,796 activity. Henry Michael also bought $28,683 worth of Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) shares.

