EPS for Tilly's, Inc. (TLYS) Expected At $0.20; Geospace Technologies (GEOS) Sellers Increased By 18.43% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to report $0.20 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 31.03% from last quarter’s $0.29 EPS. TLYS’s profit would be $5.88M giving it 9.65 P/E if the $0.20 EPS is correct. After having $0.02 EPS previously, Tilly's, Inc.’s analysts see 900.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $7.72. About 141,723 shares traded. Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) has declined 41.76% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TLYS News: 12/03/2018 – Tilly’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – TILLYS Announces Its 2018 Hillbilly-Themed Golf Tournament Benefiting Tilly’s Life Center; 12/03/2018 Tilly’s 4Q EPS 23c; 08/05/2018 – Baker Tilly Client Creighton University Wins Prestigious Oracle HCM Cloud Rubies Award; 30/05/2018 – Tilly’s Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 28c; 12/03/2018 – Tilly’s Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 1c-EPS 3c; 30/05/2018 – Tilly’s 1Q EPS 4c; 30/05/2018 – TILLY’S SEES 2Q EPS 24C TO 28C, EST. 12C; 30/05/2018 – TILLYS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES, WHICH INCLUDES E-COMMERCE SALES, INCREASED 0.1% IN TOTAL; 12/03/2018 – TILLYS INC – 4TH QUARTER EPS OF $0.23, INCLUDING TAX REFORM CHARGE OF $0.01

Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) had an increase of 18.43% in short interest. GEOS’s SI was 234,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 18.43% from 198,100 shares previously. With 83,600 avg volume, 3 days are for Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS)’s short sellers to cover GEOS’s short positions. The SI to Geospace Technologies Corporation’s float is 1.96%. The stock decreased 2.78% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $13.65. About 44,597 shares traded. Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) has risen 12.30% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.30% the S&P500. Some Historical GEOS News: 03/05/2018 – Geospace Technologies 2Q Loss/Shr 36c; 03/04/2018 – LEMELSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC- CALLING GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES’ BOARD TO IMMEDIATELY EXPLORE A SALE OF THE COMPANY; 03/05/2018 – Geospace Technologies 2Q Rev $19.2M; 03/04/2018 – LEMELSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC- CALLING FOR IMMEDIATE REMOVAL, FOR CAUSE, OF RICK WHEELER, CEO AND TOM MCENTIRE, CFO OF GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES; 03/04/2018 – IGNORE: LEMELSON LETTER TO GEOS WAS REPORTED IN FEB; 03/04/2018 – GEOS HOLDER LEMELSON CALLS FOR REPLACEMENT OF MANAGEMENT; 03/04/2018 – LEMELSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC-CALLED FOR REPLACEMENT OF MANAGEMENT OF GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES, EXPLORATION OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES WITH INVESTMENT BANK; 21/05/2018 – GeoSpace Labs Rescues Abandoned ONE20 ELD Users; 23/05/2018 – GeoSpace Labs Ready to Save ONE20 ELD Fleets; 03/05/2018 – Geospace Technologies 2Q Loss $4.73M

Geospace Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates and makes seismic instruments and equipment for the gas and oil industry in the United States, Canada, Colombia, the Russian Federation, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $186.08 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Seismic and Non-Seismic. It currently has negative earnings. The Seismic segment offers land and marine nodal data acquisition systems; permanent land and seabed reservoir monitoring services and products; geophones and geophone strings; hydrophones; leader wires; connectors; telemetry cables; marine streamer retrieval and steering devices; and various other products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $181,796 activity. Henry Michael bought 2,500 shares worth $28,683.

Tilly's, Inc. retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. The company has market cap of $227.04 million. The Company’s apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others. It has a 9.44 P/E ratio. The firm also provides third-party merchandise assortment in its apparel, accessory, and footwear product categories.