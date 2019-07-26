EPS for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TWM) Expected At $0.01; Catalina Lighting (CALA) Has 1.67 Sentiment

Analysts expect Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) to report $0.01 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.01 EPS. T_TWM’s profit would be $3.31 million giving it 32.25 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $-0.02 EPS previously, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd.’s analysts see -150.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.29. About 229,917 shares traded. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) has 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Catalina Lighting Inc (CALA) investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.61, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 35 active investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 21 cut down and sold holdings in Catalina Lighting Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 21.70 million shares, up from 21.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Catalina Lighting Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 13 Increased: 27 New Position: 8.

Bvf Inc Il holds 2.28% of its portfolio in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. for 3.02 million shares. Franklin Street Advisors Inc Nc owns 82,580 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Federated Investors Inc Pa has 0.06% invested in the company for 3.77 million shares. The Japan-based Hikari Power Ltd has invested 0.04% in the stock. Adage Capital Partners Gp L.L.C., a Massachusetts-based fund reported 700,000 shares.

More notable recent Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Calithera +4.5% amid $200K purchase by CEO’s trust – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Calithera Biosciences’s (NASDAQ:CALA) 37% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 19, 2019 : MLNT, MGI, VALE, AXTA, CALA, RIO, AMD, NOK, CLF, CHWY, BYND, FB – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CALA, CTXS, ADBE – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company has market cap of $163.24 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors.

Analysts await Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.55 earnings per share, down 511.11% or $0.46 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. After $-0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Calithera Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.84% EPS growth.

The stock increased 2.72% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.16. About 422,046 shares traded or 7.68% up from the average. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (CALA) has declined 2.91% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CALA News: 27/03/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors LP Exits Calithera Biosciences; 08/03/2018 – CALITHERA BIOSCIENCES – EXPECTS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS WILL BE BETWEEN $105 AND $115 MLN AT END OF 2018; 13/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences to Present New Preclinical Data for CB-839 at AACR Annual Meeting 2018; 10/05/2018 – Calithera Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 08/03/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Sees Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments Between $105M and $115M at 2018 End; 03/05/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences: FDA Fast Track Designation Granted to CB-839 in Combination With Cabozantini; 08/03/2018 – CALITHERA – EXPECTS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & INVESTMENTS WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO MEET CURRENT OPERATING PLAN THROUGH 2020, EXCLUSIVE OF SOME ITEMS; 25/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Announces CB-839 Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at ASCO 2018

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. purchases, transports, and sells natural gas liquids primarily in North America. The company has market cap of $426.90 million. The firm transports ethane, propane, butane, and natural gasoline. It has a 51.6 P/E ratio. It also exports its products.

Among 2 analysts covering Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had 2 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. The stock of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) earned “Buy” rating by GMP Securities on Tuesday, March 26.