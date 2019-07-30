EPS for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (TBPH) Expected At $-1.22; Tupperware Brands (TUP) Sentiment Is 1.13

Analysts expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to report $-1.22 EPS on July, 31 before the open.They anticipate $0.46 EPS change or 60.53% from last quarter’s $-0.76 EPS. After having $-1.32 EPS previously, Theravance Biopharma, Inc.’s analysts see -7.58% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.43. About 245,066 shares traded. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) has declined 17.20% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TBPH News: 25/04/2018 – THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA HIGHLIGHTS APPROVAL OF EXPANDED INDICATION IN THE US FOR ONCE-DAILY TRELEGY ELLIPTA FOR TREATMENT OF COPD PATIENTS; 29/05/2018 – Theravance Biopharma Highlights Submission of Regulatory Application in Japan for Once-Daily Single Inhaler Triple Therapy FF/U; 19/04/2018 – Theravance Biopharma Highlights Landmark IMPACT Study Published in NEJM Showing Significant Benefits of Trelegy Ellipta for COPD Patients; 23/04/2018 – Theravance Biopharma Reports Positive New Data From Multiple Studies of VIBATIV(R) (telavancin) at 2018 ECCMID(TM) Conference; 16/05/2018 – Theravance Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA HIGHLIGHTS SUBMISSION OF REGULATORY APPLICATION IN JAPAN FOR ONCE-DAILY SINGLE INHALER TRIPLE THERAPY FF/UMEC/Vl FOR PATIENTS WITH COPD; 14/03/2018 Theravance Bio Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Theravance Biopharma to Host Key Opinion Leader Event Focused on the Unmet Medical Need in the Treatment of Neurogenic Orthosta; 29/03/2018 – Breo Ellipta (GlaxoSmithKline/lnnoviva) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Theravance Biopharma Backs 2018 Operating Loss $180M-$200M

Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.37, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 119 hedge funds started new or increased equity positions, while 105 decreased and sold stock positions in Tupperware Brands Corp. The hedge funds in our database now own: 38.64 million shares, up from 38.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Tupperware Brands Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 0 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 42 Reduced: 63 Increased: 66 New Position: 53.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $376,901 activity.

The stock decreased 2.63% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $14.42. About 1.17M shares traded or 65.66% up from the average. Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) has declined 47.77% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.20% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – SEES FY USD SALES GROWTH OF A DECLINE OF 1 PCT TO A RISE OF 1 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Avalon Adds Nvidia, Exits Tupperware, Cuts Walmart: 13F; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP TUP.N – COMPANY HAS UPDATED ITS FIRST QUARTER 2018 EPS WITHOUT ITEMS RANGE TO $0.87 TO $0.92 FROM $1.01 TO $1.06; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS REPORTS $200M SHARE BUYBACK; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 91C; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – QTRLY NET SALES WERE $542.6 MLN, DOWN 2% (6% LOCAL CURRENCY); 09/04/2018 Tupperware Brands Updates First Quarter Guidance; 30/05/2018 – Tupperware Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP TUP.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.68/SHR; 16/05/2018 – Tupperware Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc holds 1.99% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation for 84,005 shares. Huber Capital Management Llc owns 643,706 shares or 1.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dean Capital Management has 1.56% invested in the company for 36,230 shares. The California-based Cove Street Capital Llc has invested 1.38% in the stock. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh, a Germany-based fund reported 27,242 shares.

Analysts await Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, down 29.67% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.91 per share. TUP’s profit will be $30.37M for 5.63 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual earnings per share reported by Tupperware Brands Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.69% negative EPS growth.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories worldwide. The company has market cap of $684.28 million. The firm engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go clients under the Tupperware brand name. It has a 5.33 P/E ratio. It also makes and distributes skin and hair care products, cosmetics, bath and body care, toiletries, fragrances, jewelry, and nutritional products under the Avroy Shlain, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, Fuller, BeautiControl, Armand Dupree, Fuller Cosmetics, Del Baul de la Abuela, Natural Forte, Fuller Royal Jelly, Nutri-Rich, NC Express, and Nuvo brands.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company has market cap of $1.09 billion. The firm offers VIBATIV , a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Among 3 analysts covering Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Theravance Biopharma had 9 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, March 12. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy”.