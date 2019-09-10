EPS for Theratechnologies Inc. (TH) Expected At $-0.04; Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Covered By 4 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH) to report $-0.04 EPS on October, 3.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 300.00% from last quarter’s $0.02 EPS. After having $-0.06 EPS previously, Theratechnologies Inc.’s analysts see -33.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.98. About 76,221 shares traded. Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH) has 0.00% since September 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering Rentokil Initial PLC (LON:RTO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Rentokil Initial PLC has GBX 520 highest and GBX 395 lowest target. GBX 445.83’s average target is 3.25% above currents GBX 431.8 stock price. Rentokil Initial PLC had 21 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Monday, March 18. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Friday, July 26 with “Overweight”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and GBX 410 target in Thursday, June 27 report. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and GBX 395 target in Tuesday, May 7 report. The stock of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) earned “Sector Performer” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, August 20. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, September 10. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Deutsche Bank. On Friday, September 6 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. See Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) latest ratings:

10/09/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 420.00 New Target: GBX 460.00 Maintain

06/09/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 400.00 New Target: GBX 520.00 Maintain

20/08/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Performer Old Target: GBX 410.00 New Target: GBX 470.00 Downgrade

01/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 420.00 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 381.00 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 381.00 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 395.00 New Target: GBX 415.00 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 325.00 New Target: GBX 420.00 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 381.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 381.00 Maintain

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and rest of world. The company has market cap of 8.03 billion GBP. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides hygiene services, including the provision and maintenance of products, such as air fresheners, sanitizers, feminine hygiene units, hand dryers, paper and linen towel dispensers, soap dispensers, and floor protection mats.

The stock decreased 3.74% or GBX 16.8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 431.8. About 1.74 million shares traded. Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) has 0.00% since September 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.