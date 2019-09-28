EPS for The York Water Company (YORW) Expected At $0.33; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering 2U, Inc. (TWOU)

Among 4 analysts covering 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. 2U has $8500 highest and $1700 lowest target. $34.80’s average target is 120.11% above currents $15.81 stock price. 2U had 12 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) rating on Wednesday, September 25. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $2300 target. As per Thursday, August 8, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, July 31. Berenberg downgraded 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) on Thursday, August 1 to “Hold” rating. See 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) latest ratings:

25/09/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $37.0000 New Target: $23.0000 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $20.0000 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: Berenberg Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $81.0000 New Target: $17.0000 Downgrade

31/07/2019 Broker: Needham Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

31/07/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Perform Downgrade

31/07/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $29.0000 Downgrade

31/07/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $58.0000 New Target: $29.0000 Downgrade

17/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Keybanc 56.0000

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Credit Suisse New Target: $85.0000 55.0000

Analysts expect The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) to report $0.33 EPS on November, 1.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 13.79% from last quarter’s $0.29 EPS. YORW’s profit would be $4.30 million giving it 33.22 P/E if the $0.33 EPS is correct. After having $0.28 EPS previously, The York Water Company’s analysts see 17.86% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $43.85. About 23,075 shares traded. The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) has risen 15.85% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.85% the S&P500. Some Historical YORW News: 06/03/2018 – York Water 4Q EPS 27c; 15/03/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Releases Management Efficiency Investigation Report for The York Water Company; 30/05/2018 – York Water Company Files for Rate Increase; 08/05/2018 – York Water Company Reports Three Months Earnings; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns New York Water’s 2018EE Bonds ‘AA+’ Rating; 06/03/2018 York Water 4Q Net $3.53M; 20/04/2018 – DJ York Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YORW); 06/03/2018 – YORK WATER CO QUARTERLY SHR $0.27; 08/05/2018 – York Water 1Q EPS 20c

More notable recent The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With 4.9% Earnings Growth, Did The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Outperform The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks That Set New Highs on Friday and Have Room to Run – The Motley Fool” published on September 21, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Utility Stocks for Conservative Investors – Investorplace.com” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Down 350 Points; MAM Software Shares Surge Following Acquisition News – Benzinga” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.45, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 4 investors sold The York Water Company shares while 25 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 5.30 million shares or 11.38% more from 4.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&T Bancshares Corporation reported 41,277 shares. Bessemer stated it has 2,150 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 0% in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). Pnc Fincl Services Group Incorporated Inc stated it has 22,444 shares. Barclays Pcl invested in 0% or 8,326 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% of its portfolio in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). Credit Suisse Ag holds 9,208 shares. 300 were reported by Cwm Limited Liability Corp. Counselors has 8,581 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 7,600 were reported by Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd. Parametric Port Associates Lc owns 24,246 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tortoise Cap Limited Liability Company owns 1,209 shares. Delta Asset Lc Tn holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) for 1,250 shares. Voya Invest Management Lc holds 0% or 6,535 shares.

Since April 15, 2019, it had 40 insider buys, and 0 sales for $84,542 activity. HINES JEFFREY R bought 522 shares worth $17,420. The insider Hardman Mark J bought $34. Another trade for 17 shares valued at $591 was bought by Rasmussen Steven R. 29 shares were bought by McGlaughlin Erin C, worth $1,008 on Thursday, June 20. On Monday, April 15 the insider Hand Joseph Thomas bought $6,898. 33 The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) shares with value of $1,081 were bought by Snyder Mark S. Poff Matthew E bought $400 worth of stock.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. The company has market cap of $571.91 million. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and has two reservoirs comprising Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which together hold up to approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. It has a 40.6 P/E ratio. The firm also has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply approximately 366,000 gallons of water per day to its clients in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

2U, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service solutions for nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver education to students. The company has market cap of $1.00 billion. The Company’s cloud SaaS platform solutions include online campus, an online learning platform that enables its clients to offer educational content together with instructor-led classes in a live, intimate, and engaging setting through proprietary Web and mobile applications. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s integrated back-end applications launch, operate, and support clients' programs, as well as provide clients with real-time data and analytical insight related to student performance and engagement, student satisfaction, and enrollment.