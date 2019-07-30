EPS for The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) Expected At $0.23; Owens Illinois (OI) Has 0.9 Sentiment

Owens Illinois Inc (OI) investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.13, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 111 institutional investors increased and started new equity positions, while 124 sold and decreased equity positions in Owens Illinois Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 135.71 million shares, down from 140.97 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Owens Illinois Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 8 to 6 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 102 Increased: 63 New Position: 48.

Analysts expect The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report $0.23 EPS on July, 31 after the close.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 35.29% from last quarter’s $0.17 EPS. WMB’s profit would be $274.93M giving it 26.95 P/E if the $0.23 EPS is correct. After having $0.22 EPS previously, The Williams Companies, Inc.’s analysts see 4.55% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $24.79. About 10.60M shares traded or 53.45% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: DEAL ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIV FOR WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – Williams Transaction Valued at $10.5B; 23/04/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: POSSIBLY EXPANDING PROCESSING PLANT IN WYOMING FOR CHK; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS, WILLIAMS DEAL INCL UP TO $410M; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WAS APPROVED BY BOARDS OF BOTH GENERAL PARTNER OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS & WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES MAY BE REQUIRED TO EITHER PAY CO A FEE OF UPTO $410 MLN; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS – NEW DISTRIBUTION IS 2.33 PCT INCREASE FROM PARTNERSHIP’S PREVIOUS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.60 PER UNIT; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO MIKE DUNN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $273,275 activity. 10,000 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares with value of $273,275 were bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold The Williams Companies, Inc. shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Management holds 0.01% or 162,267 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 563,884 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.1% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 47,697 were accumulated by Umb Savings Bank N A Mo. Fjarde Ap reported 231,880 shares. 69,928 were accumulated by Private Advisor Gp Ltd Company. Tru Of Vermont accumulated 0% or 1,472 shares. Hudock Cap Grp Incorporated Limited Com has invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 24,248 were accumulated by Captrust Fincl. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 1.55 million shares. Weiss Multi has 146,097 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Spirit Of America Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 574,532 shares. Vanguard Group holds 0.11% or 97.45 million shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Co reported 1,000 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Colony Group Inc Ltd Llc accumulated 16,412 shares.

The Williams Companies, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure firm primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $29.63 billion. The firm operates through Williams Partners, Williams NGL & Petchem Services, and Other divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the offshore Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

Among 2 analysts covering Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Williams Companies had 6 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Mizuho.

Owens-Illinois, Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $2.72 billion. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It has a 11.63 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Spitfire Capital Llc holds 9.23% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. for 465,102 shares. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp owns 1.26 million shares or 4.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Golub Group Llc has 3.54% invested in the company for 2.15 million shares. The California-based Kestrel Investment Management Corp has invested 3.41% in the stock. Sasco Capital Inc Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1.81 million shares.