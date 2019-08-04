EPS for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Expected At $1.76; 1 Analysts Are Bullish TopBuild Corp. (BLD) Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. TopBuild Corp had 9 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, May 8 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Thursday, May 16. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of BLD in report on Wednesday, May 8 with “Buy” rating. Buckingham Research initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Wednesday, February 27. See TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) latest ratings:

16/05/2019 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $90.0000 New Target: $85.0000 Downgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy Old Target: $71.0000 New Target: $90.0000 Maintain

08/05/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Buy Old Target: $74.0000 New Target: $90.0000 Maintain

26/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: Zelman Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

12/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy New Target: $68 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Buy New Target: $69 Initiate

Analysts expect The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) to report $1.76 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 6.02% from last quarter’s $1.66 EPS. T_TD’s profit would be $3.22 billion giving it 10.69 P/E if the $1.76 EPS is correct. After having $1.75 EPS previously, The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s analysts see 0.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $75.29. About 2.97M shares traded or 1.76% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES C$556 MLN VS VS C$500 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 09/03/2018 – 12th Annual Power of Women Luncheon Honoring Kim Davis, National Hockey League, Ellen Patterson, TD Bank, and Margaret M. Smyth; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Net C$2.92B; 12/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V, Baytex Energy, Toronto Dominion Bank, VALE S.A, Con; 29/03/2018 – TD BANK SAYS 94.7 PERCENT OF SHAREHOLDERS AT AGM VOTE IN FAVOUR OF EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 26/04/2018 – TD Bank Takes 2018 J.D. Power Trophy for Retail Customer Satisfaction in Florida; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA SEES U.S. MORTGAGE SHIFT AWAY FROM REFINANCING; 08/05/2018 – TD Bank Invests in South Bronx Transitional Housing Community; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY RETURN ON COMMON EQUITY (ADJUSTED) 17.6 PCT VS 14.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR

Among 5 analysts covering The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had 5 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) rating on Thursday, February 28. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $75 target. Bank of America maintained the shares of TD in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. National Bank Canada maintained it with “Buy” rating and $83 target in Friday, March 1 report. Scotia Capital maintained the shares of TD in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking services and products in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $137.74 billion. It operates through three divisions: Canadian Retail, U.S. It has a 12.14 P/E ratio. Retail, and Wholesale Banking.

