EPS for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Expected At $1.30; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB)

Among 8 analysts covering Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Laurentian Bank of Canada had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Desjardins Securities. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Scotia Capital. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28. The stock of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) earned “Sell” rating by National Bank Canada on Thursday, February 28. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of LB in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Sell” rating. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Scotia Capital with “Hold”. IBC maintained the shares of LB in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Sell” rating. See Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) latest ratings:

28/02/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Sell New Target: $36 Downgrade

28/02/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $40 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $44 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $48 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Sell New Target: $41 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $45 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Sell New Target: $35 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Desjardins Securities Rating: Hold New Target: $42 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $44 Maintain

Analysts expect The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report $1.30 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 1.56% from last quarter's $1.28 EPS. TD's profit would be $2.38 billion giving it 11.14 P/E if the $1.30 EPS is correct. After having $1.31 EPS previously, The Toronto-Dominion Bank's analysts see -0.76% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 550,224 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking services and products in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $106.28 billion. It operates through three divisions: Canadian Retail, U.S. It has a 12.83 P/E ratio. Retail, and Wholesale Banking.

The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $45.14. About 65,082 shares traded. Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada. The company has market cap of $1.91 billion. The firm offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and RRSP loans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance and leasing solutions. It has a 10.78 P/E ratio. It also provides investment products, including fixed-rate investments, indexed investments, mutual funds, systematic savings plans, retirement projection plans, registered plans, bank securities, deposit-insurance, and power-of-attorneys; short-term and long-term investment solutions; and guaranteed investment certificates, as well as offers credit insurance products.