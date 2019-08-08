EPS for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Expected At $1.30; Arosa Capital Management LP Boosted By $505,000 Its Diamondback Energy (FANG) Holding

Analysts expect The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report $1.30 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 1.56% from last quarter’s $1.28 EPS. TD’s profit would be $2.42B giving it 10.84 P/E if the $1.30 EPS is correct. After having $1.31 EPS previously, The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s analysts see -0.76% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $56.36. About 233,167 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Adj EPS C$1.62; 23/03/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Bank Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Toronto Dominion Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 23/04/2018 – TD Bank Group: TD Ameritrade’s 2Q Earnings to Translate Into C$131 Million Reported Equity in Net Income of Investment in TD Ameritrade for FY2Q; 27/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION U.S. HEAD BRACA BEGINS TALK AT MONTREAL EVENT; 07/05/2018 – TD Bank Survey Finds Small Businesses Have Major Growth, Hiring Plans; 09/03/2018 – 12th Annual Power of Women Luncheon Honoring Kim Davis, National Hockey League, Ellen Patterson, TD Bank, and Margaret M. Smyth; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q ADJ EPS C$1.62, EST. C$1.50; 12/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V, Baytex Energy, Toronto Dominion Bank, VALE S.A, Con; 14/04/2018 – Computer Nerd: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey –

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) stake by 3.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arosa Capital Management Lp acquired 5,000 shares as Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)’s stock rose 2.03%. The Arosa Capital Management Lp holds 167,918 shares with $17.05 million value, up from 162,918 last quarter. Diamondback Energy Inc now has $16.68B valuation. The stock increased 2.46% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $95.02. About 2.68M shares traded or 61.42% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Diamondback in Peripheral Vascular Disease (DIAMOND-PAD); 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 24/05/2018 – Diamondback Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy 1Q Production Up More Than 10% From 4Q; 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK WILL BE DISCIPLINED WITH ACQUISITION STRATEGY: CEO

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) stake by 110,000 shares to 65,000 valued at $8.81 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Chart Inds Inc stake by 114,467 shares and now owns 174,325 shares. Superior Energy Svcs Inc (NYSE:SPN) was reduced too.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $505,352 activity. Hollis Michael L. bought $505,352 worth of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Finance Ltd Liability stated it has 15,757 shares. Us Retail Bank De invested in 0% or 16,545 shares. 109,962 are held by Raymond James & Assocs. Ranger Invest Mgmt LP holds 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) or 268 shares. Regions Financial reported 7,964 shares. 4,289 are held by Gideon Capital Advsrs. Cornerstone Advisors Inc holds 107 shares. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 23 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Ins Trust Fund invested 0.07% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 6 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn owns 230,851 shares. 16,176 were reported by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Exane Derivatives owns 0% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 4 shares. Moreover, Samlyn Capital Limited Liability Company has 0.57% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 237,094 shares. Alps invested 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Diamondback Energy (FANG) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Diamondback’s (FANG) Q2 Earnings Miss on Weak Gas Prices – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Diamondback (FANG) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 6, 2019 : DIS, FLT, PXD, MCHP, PAA, FANG, HST, WYNN, DVN, Y, WTR, AFG – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: STX, YUM, FANG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Diamondback (NASDAQ:FANG), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Diamondback had 20 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan initiated the shares of FANG in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Northland Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, April 22. Williams Capital Group maintained Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Williams Capital Group has “Buy” rating and $153 target. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking services and products in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $105.11 billion. It operates through three divisions: Canadian Retail, U.S. It has a 12.47 P/E ratio. Retail, and Wholesale Banking.