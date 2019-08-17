EPS for The Toro Company (TTC) Expected At $0.74; Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Covered By 20 Bulls

Among 24 analysts covering Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Broadcom has $350 highest and $250 lowest target. $312.58’s average target is 14.17% above currents $273.78 stock price. Broadcom had 47 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, June 14 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, June 14. Morgan Stanley maintained Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) rating on Monday, June 10. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $26200 target. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Oppenheimer. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Deutsche Bank. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, June 14 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Friday, June 14. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 2 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. See Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) latest ratings:

09/08/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $310.0000 New Target: $330.0000 Maintain

23/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform New Target: $320.0000 Initiates Coverage On

17/06/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Outperform Old Target: $300.0000 New Target: $280.0000 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $320.0000 New Target: $300.0000 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: $330.0000 New Target: $315.0000 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $365.0000 New Target: $350.0000 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $270.0000 New Target: $260.0000 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $360.0000 New Target: $315.0000 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $325.0000 New Target: $310.0000 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Charter Equity Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

Analysts expect The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) to report $0.74 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 8.82% from last quarter’s $0.68 EPS. TTC’s profit would be $78.76 million giving it 24.40 P/E if the $0.74 EPS is correct. After having $1.17 EPS previously, The Toro Company’s analysts see -36.75% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $72.22. About 333,787 shares traded. The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) has risen 23.19% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TTC News: 19/03/2018 – TORO CO. BUYS L.T. RICH PRODUCTS; NO TERMS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Toro Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTC); 20/03/2018 – The Toro Company Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/05/2018 – Toro 2Q Effective Tax Rate 22.4; 18/03/2018 – Portland KGW: Exclusive sneak peek: Benicio Del Toro’s killer returns in ‘Sicario: Day of the Soldado’; 24/05/2018 – Toro 2Q Adj EPS $1.20; 21/03/2018 – TTC SUGAR TARGETS OVER HALF OF VIETNAM SUGAR MARKET SHARE; 06/03/2018 TTC GROUP UNIT SIGNS $55M CONTRACT WITH JGC FOR SOLAR PROJECT; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Nine Classes Of Notes Issued By Toro European Clo 5 Designated Activity Company; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Toro European CLO 5

The Toro Company manufactures and markets turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting products, snow and ice management products, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, and residential yard and snow thrower products worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.69 billion. The Company’s Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, such as sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories; and sprinkler heads, electric and hydraulic valves, controllers, computer irrigation central control systems, and micro-irrigation drip tape and hose products, as well as professionally installed lighting products. It has a 26.67 P/E ratio. This segment markets its products to professional users engaged in maintaining golf courses, sports fields, municipal properties, agricultural fields, residential and commercial landscapes, and removing snow through a network of distributors and dealers, as well as directly to government customers, rental companies, and retailers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold The Toro Company shares while 82 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 82.09 million shares or 1.08% less from 82.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,895 were accumulated by Rockland Tru. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 32,534 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Raymond James Fin Svcs Advisors Inc reported 0.01% stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 17,121 shares. Evergreen Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 7,082 shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated owns 11,763 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 41,688 shares. Victory Cap Management Inc has 0.01% invested in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). 18,100 are held by Denali Advsrs Ltd Llc. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.03% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Company holds 171,511 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 1,985 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Captrust Finance Advsr reported 0.01% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). The Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.80, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 2 investors sold Broadcom Inc. shares while 3 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 100,667 shares or 49.78% less from 200,470 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) for 2,698 shares. 766 were reported by Greenwich Wealth Ltd. Moreover, Cibc Ww Mkts has 0.24% invested in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) for 96,013 shares. Wagner Bowman Corporation reported 1,007 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 183 shares.

