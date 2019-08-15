EPS for The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) Expected At $0.63; Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Decreased Mondelez International Class A (MDLZ) Holding

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased Mondelez International Inc Class A (MDLZ) stake by 3.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 6,625 shares as Mondelez International Inc Class A (MDLZ)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Metropolitan Life Insurance Company holds 203,984 shares with $10.18 million value, down from 210,609 last quarter. Mondelez International Inc Class A now has $76.72B valuation. The stock decreased 2.51% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $53.2. About 8.39M shares traded or 34.55% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Operating Margin 18.1%; 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM; 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer; 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Mondelez’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%

Analysts expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report $0.63 EPS on August, 20.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 8.62% from last quarter’s $0.58 EPS. TJX’s profit would be $763.99 million giving it 20.41 P/E if the $0.63 EPS is correct. After having $0.57 EPS previously, The TJX Companies, Inc.’s analysts see 10.53% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.53% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $51.43. About 8.41 million shares traded or 39.03% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 12/03/2018 TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $85 TARGET PRICE; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Raises Quarter Dividend to 39c; 04/04/2018 – TJX Cos Raises Dividend to 39c; 22/05/2018 – Bargain-hungry shoppers help; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Plans to Increase Share Buyback Program, With About $2.5 Billion to $3 Billion of Repurchases Planned for Fiscal 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q EPS $1.13; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX SALES $5,381 MLN VS $4,967 MLN; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Adds TJX, Exits Walgreens Boots: 13F; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $.39 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilltop Inc holds 0.04% or 4,210 shares in its portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt, a -based fund reported 4,747 shares. Moreover, Brandywine Trust has 0.94% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Boston Common Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 173,541 shares. Calamos Wealth Ltd Liability holds 0.47% or 66,234 shares in its portfolio. Private Wealth Advisors Incorporated reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Meyer Handelman, a New York-based fund reported 283,559 shares. Tower Bridge accumulated 90,504 shares or 0% of the stock. Wallace Capital Management Inc holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 44,661 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Group Inc Inc reported 1,518 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Monetary Management Grp Inc has invested 0.22% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Boston Partners owns 0.47% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 7.12 million shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.29% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corp Il stated it has 200,529 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Schmidt P J Inv Inc holds 80,312 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering Mondelez Int`l (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mondelez Int`l has $6200 highest and $51 lowest target. $59’s average target is 10.90% above currents $53.2 stock price. Mondelez Int`l had 7 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $6200 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. Barclays Capital maintained Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Buckingham Research.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased Livent Corp stake by 35,011 shares to 47,144 valued at $578,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Russell Value Etf Trust (IWD) stake by 56,800 shares and now owns 82,300 shares. Bjas Wholesale Club Holdings Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold The TJX Companies, Inc. shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Churchill Management Corp has invested 0.21% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Alyeska Inv Group Inc Lp invested in 1.04 million shares or 0.77% of the stock. Exane Derivatives holds 0% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 28 shares. First Bank & Trust holds 1.21% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 148,307 shares. Wealthquest Corp holds 0.1% or 4,772 shares. Saturna Cap Corporation stated it has 2.24% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership accumulated 56,718 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 0.37% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Iberiabank Corporation accumulated 142,111 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Cls Investments Ltd Co reported 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fayez Sarofim And stated it has 15,160 shares. Cwm Lc reported 540,410 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 11.06 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.72% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 2.02 million shares. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0.09% or 4,002 shares in its portfolio.

Among 9 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. TJX Companies has $60 highest and $43 lowest target. $55.60’s average target is 8.11% above currents $51.43 stock price. TJX Companies had 16 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Loop Capital Markets maintained the shares of TJX in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 28 with “Neutral”. The rating was upgraded by CFRA to “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Guggenheim. The firm has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, February 28. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by UBS.