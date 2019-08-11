EPS for The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) Expected At $0.63; Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP) Shorts Increased By 8.57%

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) had an increase of 8.57% in short interest. HARP’s SI was 119,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 8.57% from 109,700 shares previously. With 22,500 avg volume, 5 days are for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP)’s short sellers to cover HARP’s short positions. The SI to Harpoon Therapeutics Inc’s float is 1.41%. The stock decreased 3.69% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $12.53. About 7,700 shares traded. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report $0.63 EPS on August, 20.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 8.62% from last quarter’s $0.58 EPS. TJX’s profit would be $763.98 million giving it 21.02 P/E if the $0.63 EPS is correct. After having $0.57 EPS previously, The TJX Companies, Inc.’s analysts see 10.53% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $52.96. About 5.37 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 39C FROM 31.25C, EST. 35C; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Conference and Career Fair, One of Boston’s Largest Annual Job Fairs; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 22/05/2018 – Bargain-hungry shoppers help; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.72 TO $0.73/SHARE DUE TO ITEMS RELATED TO THE 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 22/05/2018 – TJX 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.02; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.04; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. PLANS FY19 SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM ABOUT $2.5B TO $3.0B; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Confer

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $307.79 million. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops HPN536 for the treatment of ovarian cancer and other MSLN-expressing tumors; HPN217 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN328 for the treatment of SCLC.

Among 2 analysts covering Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Harpoon Therapeutics had 3 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Among 9 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. TJX Companies has $60 highest and $43 lowest target. $55.60’s average target is 4.98% above currents $52.96 stock price. TJX Companies had 16 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Nomura. The firm has “Sell” rating by UBS given on Thursday, February 28. CFRA upgraded the shares of TJX in report on Thursday, February 28 to “Buy” rating. Guggenheim maintained The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. Buckingham Research maintained The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) rating on Thursday, February 28. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $60 target. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, February 28. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 28. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets.

The TJX Companies, Inc. operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $64.22 billion. It operates through four divisions: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. It has a 21.7 P/E ratio. The firm sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall d??cor, decorative accessories, and giftware; seasonal items; jewelry; and other merchandise.