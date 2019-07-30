EPS for The Timken Company (TKR) Expected At $1.45; Bamco Lowered Its Maximus (MMS) Position

Analysts expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to report $1.45 EPS on July, 31 before the open.They anticipate $0.34 EPS change or 30.63% from last quarter’s $1.11 EPS. TKR’s profit would be $111.30 million giving it 8.34 P/E if the $1.45 EPS is correct. After having $1.35 EPS previously, The Timken Company’s analysts see 7.41% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $48.4. About 757,467 shares traded or 8.87% up from the average. The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) has risen 1.21% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TKR News: 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Capital LP Exits Position in Timken; 12/03/2018 – Timken to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference in London; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Timken May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – TIMKEN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.01, EST. 84C; 08/05/2018 – TIMKEN BOOSTS DIV TO 28C/SHR, WAS 27C, EST. 28C; 19/03/2018 – Timken: Improved Outlook Driven by Higher Demand Across Industrial, Off-Highway and Heavy Truck Sectors; 01/05/2018 – TIMKEN REPORTS STRONG 1Q 2018 RESULTS; RAISES YEAR OUTLOOK; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Timken India LTD.(DM) for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN CO TKR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.50 TO $3.60; 08/05/2018 – Timken Raises Quarter Dividend to 28c Vs. 27c

Bamco Inc decreased Maximus Inc (MMS) stake by 66.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bamco Inc sold 1.48 million shares as Maximus Inc (MMS)’s stock rose 1.26%. The Bamco Inc holds 742,005 shares with $52.67 million value, down from 2.22M last quarter. Maximus Inc now has $4.73B valuation. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $74.12. About 204,543 shares traded. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 16.17% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 24/05/2018 – Maximus: Contract Has Estimated Revenue Range of $250M-$300M Over Five Years; 20/04/2018 – DJ MAXIMUS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMS); 03/04/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Streamlining Provider Enrollment and Credentialing at Sta; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS Awarded Five-Year Australian Disability Employment Services Contract Rebid; 10/05/2018 – Maximus Cuts FY View To Rev $2.4B-$2.44B; 12/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Center for Health Literacy Honored with ClearMark Award of Distinction by the Center for Plain Language; 21/05/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Waiver Programs at Medicaid Managed Care Congress; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS – IT HAS BEEN AWARDED FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT RENEWAL FOR DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT SERVICES (DES) PROGRAM BY AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES; 18/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Contact Centers in Georgia and New Jersey Awarded by BenchmarkPortal; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS:CONTRACT EST REV. RANGE OF $250M- $300M OVER 5 YRS

Among 2 analysts covering Timken (NYSE:TKR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Timken had 3 analyst reports since May 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Tuesday, July 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold The Timken Company shares while 102 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 56.76 million shares or 2.17% less from 58.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) for 17,624 shares. Geode Management Llc holds 0.01% or 704,434 shares. 7,356 are held by Hightower Advsrs Limited Company. Fil, Bermuda-based fund reported 3 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Communications reported 250 shares. Bragg Financial Advsrs has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Mackenzie Fincl Corp, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 6,750 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Ltd Liability Co invested 0.62% in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Prudential Fincl stated it has 631,437 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). 10,883 were accumulated by Cipher L P. Enterprise Services Corporation owns 0% invested in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) for 31 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company accumulated 0% or 4 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested in 80,160 shares or 0.03% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 102,122 shares.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chains, couplings, and related products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.72 billion. It operates through two divisions, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. It has a 12.02 P/E ratio. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, lubrication devices, and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers and end users of off-highway equipment, such as agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and powersports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold MMS shares while 92 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 56.34 million shares or 3.79% less from 58.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 241,849 shares. Falcon Point Capital Ltd Company reported 1.31% stake. Leuthold Grp Lc accumulated 67,104 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited stated it has 213,907 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Co The has invested 0.01% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Alphaone Inv Ser Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Rech reported 49,942 shares. North Carolina-based Bb&T Corp has invested 0.01% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 477 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 118,151 shares. Zacks owns 23,782 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Fil has 1.21M shares. Martingale Asset Management LP owns 135,547 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Comerica Financial Bank stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Brown Advisory Incorporated owns 0.15% invested in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) for 760,687 shares.

Bamco Inc increased Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) stake by 12,786 shares to 118,366 valued at $14.75 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) stake by 11,310 shares and now owns 437,366 shares. Nova Measuring Instruments L (NASDAQ:NVMI) was raised too.

Analysts await MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 2.20% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.91 per share. MMS’s profit will be $59.35M for 19.92 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by MAXIMUS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.08% negative EPS growth.