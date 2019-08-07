EPS for The Stars Group Inc. (TSG) Expected At $0.47; Ulysses Management Upped Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake

Analysts expect The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TSG) to report $0.47 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 21.67% from last quarter’s $0.6 EPS. TSG’s profit would be $137.36 million giving it 7.97 P/E if the $0.47 EPS is correct. After having $0.37 EPS previously, The Stars Group Inc.’s analysts see 27.03% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.99. About 2.03M shares traded. The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TSG) has declined 55.06% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical TSG News: 21/04/2018 – The Stars Group To Acquire Sky Betting & Gaming For $4.7 Billion; 06/04/2018 – The Stars Group Announces Amendment, Extension and Upsizing of First Lien Term Loans and Revolving Credit Facility; Fully Repays Second Lien Term Loan and Readies for Closing of Australian Acquisitions; 21/04/2018 – The Stars Group to Buy Sky Betting & Gaming From CVC Capital and Sky plc; 14/03/2018 – Stars Group 4Q Net $47.2M; 10/05/2018 – Stars Group 1Q Net $74.4M; 02/05/2018 – The Stars Group Brands Announce Biggest Prize in Online Sports Betting With Stars £100 Million Challenge; 24/04/2018 – Stars Group Completes Acquisition of an Additional 18% Equity Interest in CrownBet Holdings Pty Limited; 10/05/2018 – The Stars Group Shareholders Approve Resolutions at Shareholder Meeting; 13/04/2018 – The Stars Group 2018 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Details; 21/04/2018 – The Stars Group Says It’s Obtained Debt Financing of About $6.9B

Ulysses Management Llc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 350% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ulysses Management Llc acquired 35,000 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Ulysses Management Llc holds 45,000 shares with $4.56 million value, up from 10,000 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $353.10B valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $110.43. About 9.47 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL MARCH SERVICES PMI AT 53.2 VS 54.8 LAST MONTH; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4 Certs Ratings; 07/05/2018 – Windstream President & CEO Tony Thomas to speak at J.P. Morgan conference; 04/05/2018 – JPMORGAN ECONOMIST JAMES GLASSMAN ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 21/03/2018 – CBOE HOLDINGS INC CBOE.O : JP MORGAN SEES CONTINUED RISK OF FURTHER SLOWDOWN IN VIX FUTURES ACTIVITY; 21/05/2018 – HighPoint Resources at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC ECHO.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 15/03/2018 – ABCAM PLC ABCA.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1011P FROM 946P; 05/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Feb. Services PMI: Summary; 27/03/2018 – DINO POLSKA SA DNP.WA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 105 FROM PLN 103

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Stocks still have room to fall, but look to buy the dip, JP Morgan says – CNBC” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “JPMorgan’s Consumer Banking Strength To Drive Strong Q2 Results Despite Investment Banking Headwinds – Forbes” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Ulysses Management Llc decreased Lennar Corp. (Call) (NYSE:LEN) stake by 98,819 shares to 100,000 valued at $4.91M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Jbg Smith Properties stake by 3.64 billion shares and now owns 497,454 shares. T (NYSE:TMUS) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, February 27. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by BMO Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Thursday, February 21. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $140 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, February 14.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Cs Mckee Limited Partnership has invested 3.11% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Keybank Association Oh owns 2.31 million shares. River Road Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 6,310 shares. Tributary Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.08% or 10,775 shares. Markel has invested 0.32% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mairs Power Inc owns 249,289 shares. Forte Cap Limited Liability Corp Adv reported 18,948 shares. New York-based Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.09% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Putnam Fl Mngmt reported 129,741 shares. Financial Advisory Ser Incorporated reported 4,193 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.8% or 129,494 shares. Spc Financial invested in 0.15% or 6,865 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt holds 0.63% or 53,473 shares. Cape Ann Retail Bank reported 11,393 shares or 1.37% of all its holdings. Wellcome Tru (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Tru holds 7.7% or 4.70 million shares.

More notable recent The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TSG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate The Stars Group (TSG) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “TriStar Completes US$8 million Agreement with Royal Gold – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “The Stars Group and Penn National Gaming Enter Agreement for Online Betting and Gaming Market Access – PRNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TSG) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Bargain Stocks Hitting New 52-Week Lows – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Value Idea Contest Update: July – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

The Stars Group Inc. provides technology services and products to the global gaming and interactive entertainment industries. The company has market cap of $4.38 billion. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses under the PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, StarsDraft, the PokerStars Championship, and PokerStars Festival live poker tour brands. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Amaya, Inc. and changed its name to The Stars Group Inc. in August 2017.