EPS for The Stars Group Inc. (TSG) Expected At $0.47; Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Increased Xylem (Call) (XYL) Stake

Analysts expect The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TSG) to report $0.47 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 21.67% from last quarter’s $0.6 EPS. TSG’s profit would be $135.53M giving it 8.14 P/E if the $0.47 EPS is correct. After having $0.37 EPS previously, The Stars Group Inc.’s analysts see 27.03% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.3. About 1.51 million shares traded. The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TSG) has declined 55.06% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical TSG News: 21/04/2018 – The Stars Group Says It’s Obtained Debt Financing of About $6.9B; 24/04/2018 – The Stars Group Completes Australian Acquisitions; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms The Stars Group’s B2 Cfr, Assigns B2 To Proposed Amended And Extended 1st Lien Facilities; 24/04/2018 – Stars Group: Acquisitions Result in Stars Owning 80% of Combined Businesses; 10/05/2018 – Stars Group 1Q Net $74.4M; 06/04/2018 – THE STARS GROUP ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT, EXTENSION AND UPSIZING OF FIRST LIEN TERM LOANS AND REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; FULLY REPAYS SECOND LIEN TERM LOAN AND READIES FOR CLOSING OF AUSTRALIAN; 21/04/2018 – The Stars Group Expects to Close Deal in 3Q; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Places The Stars Group’s Ratings Under Review For Downgrade; 14/03/2018 – Stars Group 4Q Net $47.2M; 10/05/2018 – Stars Group Sees 2018 Rev $1.39B-$1.47B

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased Xylem Inc (Call) (XYL) stake by 47069.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp acquired 24,947 shares as Xylem Inc (Call) (XYL)’s stock declined 3.60%. The Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 25,000 shares with $1.98 million value, up from 53 last quarter. Xylem Inc (Call) now has $13.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $77.53. About 948,250 shares traded or 14.66% up from the average. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Net $79M; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Adj EPS $2.82-Adj EPS $2.97; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Rev $5.1B-$5.2B; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook; 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Xylem Otlk To Stbl Frm Neg; ‘BBB’ Rtg Affmd; 17/04/2018 – Xylem recognized as Water Technology Company of the Year at Global Water Awards; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Xylem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XYL); 06/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 6 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region

The Stars Group Inc. provides technology services and products to the global gaming and interactive entertainment industries. The company has market cap of $4.41 billion. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses under the PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, StarsDraft, the PokerStars Championship, and PokerStars Festival live poker tour brands. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Amaya, Inc. and changed its name to The Stars Group Inc. in August 2017.

More notable recent The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TSG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “The Stars Group and Penn National Gaming Enter Agreement for Online Betting and Gaming Market Access – PRNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Value Idea Contest Update: July – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TSG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Hasbro (HAS) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate The Stars Group (TSG) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Agf Inc has invested 0.06% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Putnam Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 54,694 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has invested 0.04% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Cornerstone Incorporated owns 0% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 159 shares. 1,966 were reported by Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus. Atria Ltd Llc accumulated 3,095 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 67,221 were accumulated by Mackenzie Fincl. Lincoln Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 4,488 shares. Us Comml Bank De owns 0.01% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 51,583 shares. Leavell Investment stated it has 3,486 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsr reported 22,565 shares. Tortoise Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation has 241 shares. Douglass Winthrop Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Fil Limited invested in 0% or 10,207 shares. Moreover, Brinker Capital has 0.08% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 25,392 shares.

More notable recent Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Xylem: A Climate Change Game Changer – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Xylem Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Xylem (NYSE:XYL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Xylem had 10 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, April 16. BMO Capital Markets maintained Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) on Sunday, February 24 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, May 3 with “Buy”. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Hold” rating and $73 target in Tuesday, February 26 report.

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp decreased United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) stake by 520,917 shares to 35,483 valued at $2.83 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Actuant Corp (NYSE:ATU) stake by 71,885 shares and now owns 3,115 shares. Qualcomm Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:QCOM) was reduced too.