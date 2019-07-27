EPS for The Stars Group Inc. (TSG) Expected At $0.46; Cytomx Therapeutics (CTMX) Sellers Increased By 3.41% Their Shorts

Analysts expect The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TSG) to report $0.46 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 23.33% from last quarter’s $0.6 EPS. TSG’s profit would be $132.48M giving it 9.10 P/E if the $0.46 EPS is correct. After having $0.37 EPS previously, The Stars Group Inc.’s analysts see 24.32% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.51% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $16.74. About 888,614 shares traded. The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TSG) has declined 49.93% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.36% the S&P500. Some Historical TSG News: 21/04/2018 – The Stars Group Expects to Close Deal in 3Q; 06/03/2018 The Stars Group Enters into Agreements to Increase Ownership in CrownBet and Acquire William Hill Australia; 14/03/2018 – Stars Group 4Q Net $47.2M; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Places The Ratings Of Sky Bet Under Review For Downgrade With The Acquisition By The Stars Group Inc; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms The Stars Group’s B2 Cfr, Assigns B2 To Proposed Amended And Extended 1st Lien Facilities; 13/04/2018 – The Stars Group 2018 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Details; 10/05/2018 – Stars Group 1Q Adj EPS 66c; 23/05/2018 – The Stars Group Adds Portugal to Pokerstars Southern Europe Shared Player Pool; 24/04/2018 – The Stars Group Completes Australian Acquisitions; 14/03/2018 – Stars Group 4Q EPS 23c

Cytomx Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) had an increase of 3.41% in short interest. CTMX's SI was 2.44 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 3.41% from 2.36M shares previously. With 313,700 avg volume, 8 days are for Cytomx Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX)'s short sellers to cover CTMX's short positions. The stock increased 3.98% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $10.18. About 179,002 shares traded. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) has declined 53.43% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.86% the S&P500.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $461.27 million. The firm develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188.

The Stars Group Inc. provides technology services and products to the global gaming and interactive entertainment industries. The company has market cap of $4.82 billion. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses under the PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, StarsDraft, the PokerStars Championship, and PokerStars Festival live poker tour brands. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Amaya, Inc. and changed its name to The Stars Group Inc. in August 2017.

