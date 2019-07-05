EPS for The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) Expected At $6.37; Rr Partners LP Trimmed By $778,800 Its Meritage Homes (MTH) Stake

Rr Partners Lp decreased Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) stake by 2.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rr Partners Lp sold 17,700 shares as Meritage Homes Corp (MTH)’s stock rose 17.73%. The Rr Partners Lp holds 859,521 shares with $38.43 million value, down from 877,221 last quarter. Meritage Homes Corp now has $2.05B valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52.97. About 109,643 shares traded. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 17.36% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 27/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – MERITAGE HOMES REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR 6% NOTES DUE 2025; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q Net $43.9M; 25/04/2018 – MERITAGE HOMES 1Q EPS $1.07, EST. 73C; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/03/2018 Meritage Homes Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year–Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK TO CUT FEES ON SOME NBI FUNDS,MERITAGE PORTFOLIOS; 22/03/2018 – BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS PUBLIC 000786.SZ SAYS IT SETTLES LITIGATION WITH U.S. HOME BUILDER MERITAGE HOMES OF FLORIDA INC OVER BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS’ PLASTERBOARDS; 14/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Analysts expect The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report $6.37 EPS on July, 23.They anticipate $0.64 EPS change or 11.17% from last quarter’s $5.73 EPS. SHW’s profit would be $588.05 million giving it 18.45 P/E if the $6.37 EPS is correct. After having $3.60 EPS previously, The Sherwin-Williams Company’s analysts see 76.94% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.46% or $6.77 during the last trading session, reaching $470.16. About 184,511 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 40C EPS DILUTION DUE TO LOWES SPENDING IN 2018; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45; 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia; 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, makes, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail clients primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $43.40 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Group, Global Finishes Group, and Latin America Coatings Group. It has a 40.27 P/E ratio. It offers architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, automotive finishes and refinish products, original equipment maker product finishes, and related items under the Sherwin-Williams brand.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold The Sherwin-Williams Company shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kwmg Ltd Liability Company holds 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 9 shares. Vanguard Gp Incorporated Inc holds 0.12% or 7.21M shares. California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Jupiter Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 1,422 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 4,909 shares. Moreover, Financial Counselors has 0.09% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 4,599 shares. Cibc Ww Inc owns 8,432 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Clean Yield Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 12 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.04% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Moreover, Jag Management Ltd Liability has 1.59% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2.40M shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Westpac Corp stated it has 6,191 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Welch Gp Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Ftb Advsrs Inc holds 0.01% or 412 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity. $216,035 worth of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) was bought by FETTIG JEFF M.

Among 11 analysts covering Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Sherwin-Williams had 21 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Hold”. As per Wednesday, January 16, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 24 with “Market Perform”. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Argus Research. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, January 14. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, January 16 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Sherwin-williams Co (SHW) Chairman and CEO John G Morikis Sold $7.7 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Sherwin-Williams Announces Board Leadership Changes – PRNewswire” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Still Waiting For Sherwin-Williams To Pull Back – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

More notable recent Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Holistic Look At Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Good Is Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH), When It Comes To ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Meritage Homes Receives 10 Prestigious Honors at the Annual Avid Awards for Highest Homebuyer Ratings – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Ensco Rowan plc (ESV) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $1.81 million activity. Shares for $33,043 were sold by Sferruzza Hilla. 19,500 shares were sold by WHITE C TIMOTHY, worth $878,865 on Monday, February 4. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Lord Phillippe sold $24,165.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold MTH shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 36.62 million shares or 0.39% less from 36.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 28,701 are held by Thrivent Finance For Lutherans. National Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Public Sector Pension Board reported 57,744 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.03% stake. Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 24,682 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Dubuque Comml Bank Trust reported 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 310,605 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com holds 0% or 31,844 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Co stated it has 0.01% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Mufg Americas Hldg Corporation holds 0% or 445 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated reported 39,043 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Captrust invested in 0% or 1,100 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Co reported 17,898 shares or 0% of all its holdings.