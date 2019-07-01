EPS for The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS) Expected At $0.20; Orchid Island Capital (ORC)’s Sentiment Is 1.32

Analysts expect The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE:RBS) to report $0.20 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.15 EPS. RBS’s profit would be $1.19B giving it 7.13 P/E if the $0.20 EPS is correct. After having $0.15 EPS previously, The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc’s analysts see 33.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.7. About 327,564 shares traded. The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE:RBS) has declined 25.59% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RBS News: 10/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-FTSE MIB below 24k, DAX above 13k, CPI below expectations; 17/04/2018 – ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND RBS.L -UNDER THE SCHEME, A PRE-TAX PAYMENT OF £2 BLN THAT WILL BE MADE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 13/03/2018 – UK budget watchdog pencils in 37.1 bln stg Brexit bill; 10/05/2018 – RBS’s $4.9bn US deal clears way for reprivatisation; 02/05/2018 – U.K. Government Appoints Godfrey Cromwell to Oversee GBP775 Mln RBS Competition Funds; 30/05/2018 – RBS CHAIRMAN: ALL RESOLUTIONS PASSED EXCEPT RESOLUTION 27; 29/05/2018 – RBS INTRODUCES NEW ENERGY FINANCING POLICIES; 01/05/2018 – RBS to close another 162 branches and cut 800 jobs; 27/03/2018 – ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND – FREEAGENT DIRECTORS INTEND UNANIMOUSLY TO RECOMMEND THAT FREEAGENT SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOUR OF SCHEME AT COURT MEETING; 20/03/2018 – RBS Chief McEwan hopes to resolve U.S. Justice Department case in 2018

Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.10, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 33 hedge funds opened new or increased positions, while 25 decreased and sold stakes in Orchid Island Capital Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 15.97 million shares, down from 16.56 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Orchid Island Capital Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 19 Increased: 21 New Position: 12.

Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. It's up 0.10, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 33 hedge funds opened new or increased positions, while 25 decreased and sold stakes in Orchid Island Capital Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 15.97 million shares, down from 16.56 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Orchid Island Capital Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 19 Increased: 21 New Position: 12.

The stock increased 0.71% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.41. About 365,394 shares traded. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) has declined 10.20% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.63% the S&P500.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities in the United States. The company has market cap of $342.72 million. The companyÂ’s RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Cetera Advisors Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. for 185,170 shares. Indexiq Advisors Llc owns 272,615 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Concorde Asset Management Llc has 0.04% invested in the company for 10,085 shares. The New York-based United Asset Strategies Inc. has invested 0.03% in the stock. A.R.T. Advisors Llc, a New York-based fund reported 42,400 shares.

