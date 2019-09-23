EPS for The ProgreSive (PGR) Expected At $1.30; Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Phibro Animal Health has $2500 highest and $1800 lowest target. $20.50’s average target is -8.56% below currents $22.42 stock price. Phibro Animal Health had 7 analyst reports since May 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, August 29 by Barclays Capital. As per Thursday, August 29, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, September 5 to “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, August 28. See Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) latest ratings:

05/09/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $30.0000 New Target: $21.0000 Upgrade

29/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Underperform Old Target: $29.0000 New Target: $18.0000 Maintain

29/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: $25.0000 New Target: $18.0000 Maintain

28/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: $31.0000 New Target: $25.0000 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight New Target: $25.0000 Initiates Coverage On

09/05/2019 Broker: Gabelli Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Analysts expect The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report $1.30 EPS on October, 15.They anticipate $0.27 EPS change or 17.20% from last quarter’s $1.57 EPS. PGR’s profit would be $760.04M giving it 14.62 P/E if the $1.30 EPS is correct. After having $1.66 EPS previously, The ProgreSive Corporation’s analysts see -21.69% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $76.01. About 5.37M shares traded or 89.21% up from the average. The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2; 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold The ProgreSive Corporation shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier holds 52,302 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Moreover, Everence Cap Mgmt has 0.25% invested in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 18,823 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 9,061 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Management invested in 0.47% or 90,133 shares. Cap Planning Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 6,103 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 281,248 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Rothschild Inv Il holds 20,000 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Kings Point Capital Management has 0% invested in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 145 shares. Tt accumulated 146,768 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 0.05% stake. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). First Midwest Comml Bank Division reported 8,000 shares. Mckinley Cap Lc Delaware has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 0.16% or 28,318 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.05% invested in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 300,972 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Progressive (NYSE:PGR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Progressive has $9600 highest and $59 lowest target. $85.71’s average target is 12.76% above currents $76.01 stock price. Progressive had 14 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, July 1 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, July 29. The stock of The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, May 17 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $86 target in Monday, April 1 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Janney Capital given on Thursday, June 20. On Thursday, July 25 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. On Thursday, September 12 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co with “Buy” on Thursday, June 13.

More notable recent The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Progressive Announces Chief Investment Officer Transition NYSE:PGR – GlobeNewswire” published on September 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Progressive Reports August 2019 Results NYSE:PGR – GlobeNewswire” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Progressive reports August results – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Best ETFs for 2019: Financial Sector Spider Reflects Bank Stock Struggles – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial property-casualty insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $44.44 billion. The Company’s Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles. It has a 13.87 P/E ratio. This segmentÂ’s products include personal auto insurance; and special lines products, including insurance for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, mobile homes, watercraft, and snowmobiles.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold Phibro Animal Health Corporation shares while 52 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 19.25 million shares or 1.69% more from 18.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC). Moreover, Qs Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC). Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 0.03% stake. First Manhattan Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC). National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De invested in 169,024 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 291,347 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 0.01% or 44,740 shares. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) for 30,760 shares. State Street has 0% invested in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) for 651,762 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0% invested in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) for 6,904 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt has invested 0% in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC). Vanguard Grp reported 2.26M shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC). Bancorp Of Mellon Corp reported 0% in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC). Royal State Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC).

More notable recent Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do You Like Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Considering Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) For Its Upcoming 0.6% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Phibro Animal Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Movado Group, Phibro Animal Health, and Autodesk Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 27, 2019 : ADSK, VEEV, HPE, HEI, PSEC, PAHC, OOMA, LCI – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

The stock increased 2.89% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $22.42. About 422,395 shares traded or 81.29% up from the average. Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) has declined 33.98% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PAHC News: 14/03/2018 Phibro Animal Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP – CO IS NOT MODIFYING ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 AS PRESENTED IN CO’S FEBRUARY 5, 2018 PRESS RELEASE; 03/04/2018 – Phibro Animal Health Corporation to Host Webcast and Conference Call on March 2018 Quarterly Financial Results; 07/05/2018 – PHIBRO ANIMAL 3Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 42C; 07/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Health 3Q EPS 49c; 07/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Health Corporation Reports Third Quarter; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds Starbucks, Exits Phibro Animal; 15/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP PAHC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.69, REV VIEW $810.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP QTRLY DILUTED EPS OF $0.49