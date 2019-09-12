EPS for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) Expected At $2.82; Laffer Investments Has Lowered Legg Mason (LM) Position By $127.28 Million

Laffer Investments decreased Legg Mason Inc (LM) stake by 13.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Laffer Investments sold 3,325 shares as Legg Mason Inc (LM)’s stock rose 11.39%. The Laffer Investments holds 20,633 shares with $789.83 million value, down from 23,958 last quarter. Legg Mason Inc now has $3.47 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $39.99. About 678,891 shares traded or 6.48% up from the average. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Legg Mason in talks with DoJ, SEC to resolve corruption probe- FT; 27/04/2018 – VP Lattin Gifts 238 Of Legg Mason Inc; 31/05/2018 – CLEARBRIDGE – URGE ATHENAHEALTH BOARD TO INSTRUCT FINANCIAL ADVISORS TO COMMENCE FORMAL SOLICITATION PROCESS INCLUDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC & FINANCIAL SUITORS; 16/05/2018 – Legg Mason Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Should Investors Stay in Equities – Or Look Elsewhere for Alpha?; 30/05/2018 – Legg Mason Sets Aside $67 Million to Settle U.S. Libya Probe; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason 4Q Rev $785.1M; 22/05/2018 – Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Announces Financial Position as of March 31, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Legg Mason April Net Long-Term Inflows $1B

Analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report $2.82 EPS on October, 11.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $2.82 EPS. PNC’s profit would be $1.26 billion giving it 12.06 P/E if the $2.82 EPS is correct. After having $2.88 EPS previously, The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s analysts see -2.08% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $136. About 3.30M shares traded or 70.62% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 05/04/2018 – M2 Banking: PNC Bank launches new digital auto shopping experience; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE UP MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 20/03/2018 From ‘Nirvana’ to a ‘Led Zeppelin’ market, PNC Financial predicts no stairway to heaven for gains; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys 1.6% of Fncb Bancorp Inc; 07/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: Beefing up the Promise: A big donation from PNC Foundation bodes well; 16/05/2018 – PNC Chief Executive To Speak At Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and AI Capital as; 06/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC PNC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $158; 13/04/2018 – PNC Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $1.2 Billion, $2.43 Diluted EPS

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $124,380 activity. BUNCH CHARLES E bought $124,380 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “PNC Financial Rises 3% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: PNC (PNC) Sees Q3 NII Down as Much ‘A Percent’ From 2Q – Bloomberg, Citing Comments at Barclays – StreetInsider.com” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “PNC live on RippleNet – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “PNC finances acquisition of maker of fitness equipment, billiards tables – Pittsburgh Business Times” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $60.56 billion. The companyÂ’s Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management services to consumer and small business clients through branch network, ATMs, call centers, online banking, and mobile channels. It has a 12.32 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated a network of 2,520 branches and 9,024 ATMs.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 41 investors sold The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. shares while 358 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 352.14 million shares or 0.51% less from 353.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Putnam Limited Liability Co holds 0.36% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 1.17 million shares. Bourgeon Cap Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.71% or 8,975 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Inc (Ca) has invested 0.03% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Dorsey And Whitney Trust Lc holds 0.15% or 7,184 shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Inv Management Limited Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 1,500 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 118,541 shares. Asset Management Incorporated invested in 0.06% or 3,875 shares. The Georgia-based Decatur Capital Inc has invested 1.74% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Cohen Klingenstein Llc reported 8,300 shares. Sandy Spring State Bank reported 0.54% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Smith Salley Assocs holds 1.49% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 72,199 shares. Gulf Bancorp (Uk) Ltd reported 0.25% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt invested in 40,113 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Lifeplan Group holds 0.07% or 993 shares in its portfolio. Cadence Mgmt Limited Company owns 23,339 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. PNC Financial Services Group has $157 highest and $142 lowest target. $147’s average target is 8.09% above currents $136 stock price. PNC Financial Services Group had 5 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, April 15. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital.

More recent Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Under Armour, Medifast among stocks falling as Trump’s trade war with China escalates – Baltimore Business Journal” on August 23, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Trian Fund bought an activist stake in Legg Mason in 2Q19, reduced stake in PPG Industries – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Legg Mason, Inc. (LM) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Analysts await Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.90 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.81 per share. LM’s profit will be $78.07M for 11.11 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by Legg Mason, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.