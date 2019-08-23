EPS for The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK) Expected At $0.14; Shorts at Patterson-uti Energy (PTEN) Raised By 9.53%

Patterson-uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) had an increase of 9.53% in short interest. PTEN’s SI was 14.78 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 9.53% from 13.50 million shares previously. With 4.06 million avg volume, 4 days are for Patterson-uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s short sellers to cover PTEN’s short positions. The SI to Patterson-uti Energy Inc’s float is 7.05%. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $8.36. About 3.04M shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss $34.4M; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY – CREDIT AGREEMENT IS A COMMITTED SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT PERMITS BORROWINGS OF UP TO $600 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Rev $809.2M; 27/03/2018 PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY SAYS ON MARCH 27, 2018, ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – WITH JUDAH’S APPOINTMENT, PATTERSON-UTI BOARD HAS BEEN EXPANDED TO EIGHT MEMBERS; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – BOARD HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.04 FROM $0.02; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600 Million Credit Agreement

Analysts expect The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) to report $0.14 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 6.67% from last quarter’s $0.15 EPS. MIK’s profit would be $22.14 million giving it 10.00 P/E if the $0.14 EPS is correct. After having $0.31 EPS previously, The Michaels Companies, Inc.’s analysts see -54.84% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.94% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.6. About 2.08M shares traded. The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) has declined 66.31% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MIK News: 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. 4Q Adj EPS $1.19; 04/04/2018 – MICHAELS & SEQUENTIAL BRANDS EXPAND MARTHA STEWART OFFERINGS; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Flat to Up 1.5%; 21/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Crafts retailer Michaels to close all Aaron Brothers stores; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL BE BETWEEN $160 MLN AND $170 MLN; 26/04/2018 – NEDAS Appoints Linda Michaels as Vice President of Business Development; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS 4Q EPS $1.11; 21/03/2018 – Crafts retailer Michaels to close all Aaron Brothers stores; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees After-tax Cost of Implementing Aaron Changes of $37 Million to $42 Million; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees 1Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 38c

More notable recent Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Our Take On Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PTEN) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Reports Narrower Q2 Loss, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN), The Stock That Slid 60% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Patterson-UTI (NASDAQ:PTEN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Patterson-UTI has $2000 highest and $11.5000 lowest target. $14.25’s average target is 70.45% above currents $8.36 stock price. Patterson-UTI had 12 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, July 30 with “Overweight”. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. The stock of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) earned “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 5.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.69 billion. The companyÂ’s Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had a drilling fleet of 202 marketable land drilling rigs.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Corporation accumulated 1.76 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Guggenheim Ltd Liability invested in 107,604 shares. Signaturefd Lc accumulated 0% or 1,979 shares. Stevens Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 18,848 shares. Earnest Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Vanguard Grp Inc Inc reported 19.15M shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 35,065 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 195,525 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 111,397 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 6.25 million shares. Mutual Of America Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 188,325 shares. New York-based Mackay Shields Limited Company has invested 0.04% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Hap Trading Llc invested in 0.04% or 30,158 shares. Kahn Brothers Gp Inc De holds 0% or 1.71 million shares in its portfolio. Asset has invested 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold The Michaels Companies, Inc. shares while 60 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 178.47 million shares or 0.37% less from 179.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd invested in 191,959 shares. Northern Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) for 753,434 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0% of its portfolio in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). D E Shaw Inc holds 487,253 shares. Strs Ohio reported 225,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Campbell & Company Invest Adviser Ltd Liability has 0.11% invested in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Stevens Cap Management Limited Partnership reported 150,787 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Legal And General Gp Pcl reported 140,634 shares stake. Comerica National Bank & Trust owns 0.01% invested in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) for 59,341 shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 117,009 shares. Midas Mngmt Corporation invested 0.27% of its portfolio in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 178,265 shares. Kestrel Inv reported 1.78% of its portfolio in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). 152,649 are held by Kepos L P. Earnest Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has 30 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. The Michaels Companies has $1800 highest and $9 lowest target. $14.88’s average target is 165.71% above currents $5.6 stock price. The Michaels Companies had 16 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Hold” rating and $14 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $17 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Hold” on Friday, March 1. Bank of America downgraded The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Bank of America has “Hold” rating and $15 target. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold”.