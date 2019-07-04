EPS for The McClatchy Company (MNI) Expected At $-1.76; Simmons First National (SFNC) Has 1.67 Sentiment

Analysts expect The McClatchy Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) to report $-1.76 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $1.04 EPS change or 144.44% from last quarter’s $-0.72 EPS. After having $-2.74 EPS previously, The McClatchy Company’s analysts see -35.77% EPS growth. The stock decreased 6.84% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $2.45. About 13,135 shares traded. The McClatchy Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) has declined 75.00% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MNI News: 01/05/2018 – McClatchy CDS Tightens 249 Bps; 20/03/2018 – MCCLATCHY NAMES PETER FARR AS CONTROLLER AND CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 14/05/2018 – Pacific Investment Management Co Exits Position in McClatchy; 27/04/2018 – MCCLATCHY – TOTAL REVENUES IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WERE $198.9 MILLION, DOWN 10.1%; 25/04/2018 – MNI: $13M FROM AFTER-TAX PROCEEDS AFTER COLUMBIA PROPERTY SALE; 17/05/2018 – McClatchy: Sources, new documents reveal depth of Trump’s 2013 Moscow push; 09/04/2018 – McClatchy Announces 12 President’s Awards For Journalism Excellence; 24/04/2018 – McClatchy Rolls Out Subscribe with Google and #ReadLocal Campaign, Highlighting Independent Local Journalism; 27/04/2018 – McClatchy Loan Deal With Hedge Fund Triggers More CDS Commotion; 27/04/2018 – MCCLATCHY CO – PURSUANT TO TERMS OF FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT CHATHAM TO ALSO MAKE LOANS TO CO’S UNIT COMPRISED OF $168.5 MLN TRANCHE B TERM LOAN

Simmons First National Corp (SFNC) investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.14, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 95 investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 57 sold and reduced stock positions in Simmons First National Corp. The investment managers in our database reported: 55.71 million shares, down from 56.90 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Simmons First National Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 42 Increased: 64 New Position: 31.

The stock increased 1.08% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $23.45. About 110,673 shares traded. Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) has declined 20.30% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical SFNC News: 16/03/2018 KBRA Assigns Senior Unsecured Debt Rating of BBB+ to Simmons First National Corporation; 21/03/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL REPORTS PRICING OF $330M 2028 SUB NOTES; 19/03/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL FILES FOR $300M SUB NOTES DUE 2028; 23/04/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $135.0M; 23/04/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 4.17%, EST. 3.98%; 21/03/2018 – Simmons First National Corp Announces Pricing of Subordinated Notes Offering; 23/04/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP QTRLY CORE SHR $0.57; 23/04/2018 – Simmons First National 1Q EPS 55c; 23/04/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $135.0 MLN, UP 86.5 PCT; 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI NFJ Small-Cap Value Adds Simmons First

Simmons First National Corporation operates as a bank holding firm for Simmons Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $2.29 billion. The Company’s deposit products include time deposits, checking accounts, and savings accounts. It has a 10.29 P/E ratio. The firm provides commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, and agricultural loans to businesses; and consumer loans, student loans, credit card loans, and single-family residential real estate loans to individuals, as well as equipment and SBA lending.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Simmons First National Corporation for 1.09 million shares. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owns 62,334 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. Dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. has 0.68% invested in the company for 95,972 shares. The Hong Kong-based Parametrica Management Ltd has invested 0.46% in the stock. Patten Group Inc., a Tennessee-based fund reported 43,314 shares.

Analysts await Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 3.39% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.59 per share. SFNC’s profit will be $59.60 million for 9.61 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Simmons First National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.09% EPS growth.

The McClatchy Company publishes news and information in the United States. The company has market cap of $19.42 million. The Company’s publications include the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star, The Sacramento Bee, The Charlotte Observer, The News and Observer, the (Fort Worth) Star-Telegram, and The (Durham, NC) Herald-Sun. It currently has negative earnings. The company??s businesses comprise daily newspapers, Websites, mobile apps, mobile news and advertising, video products, niche publications, direct marketing, direct mail services, and nearby community newspapers.