MAYA GOLD & SILVER INC COMMON SHARE (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) had a decrease of 23.78% in short interest. MYAGF’s SI was 12,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 23.78% from 16,400 shares previously. With 6,600 avg volume, 2 days are for MAYA GOLD & SILVER INC COMMON SHARE (OTCMKTS:MYAGF)’s short sellers to cover MYAGF’s short positions. The stock increased 6.32% or $0.0853 during the last trading session, reaching $1.4353. About 4,000 shares traded or 73.09% up from the average. Maya Gold and Silver Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) to report $0.56 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.56 EPS. MCS’s profit would be $17.31M giving it 16.21 P/E if the $0.56 EPS is correct. After having $0.64 EPS previously, The Marcus Corporation’s analysts see -12.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $36.3. About 331,939 shares traded or 82.87% up from the average. The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) has declined 8.64% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MCS News: 26/04/2018 – MARCUS CORP 1Q REV. $168.2M, EST. $158.3M; 11/05/2018 – Marcus Corp Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – MARCUS CORP 1Q EPS 35C, EST. 34C; 26/04/2018 – Marcus Corp 1Q Rev $168.2M; 07/04/2018 – jenny strasburg: Breaking on @DowJones Deutsche Bank Investment-Banking Executive Marcus Schenck Has Discussed Leaving. More to; 15/05/2018 – Nationally Recognized Firms Selected to Design Milwaukee’s First Arts-Focused Hotel; 10/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Appoints Carl Dees as Vice President of Operations; 12/03/2018 – Marcus Corp Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 11/04/2018 – The Marcus Corporation to Webcast May 8, 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Marcus Theatres® Brings New Amenities to 23 More Theatres, in Time for Summer Blockbuster Season

Another recent and important Maya Gold and Silver Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “This Debt-Free Mining Company Trades At A Large Discount To Peers And Book Value – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2018.

Maya Gold & Silver Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties in Morocco. The company has market cap of $113.11 million. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It has a 119.61 P/E ratio. The company's flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts. The company has market cap of $1.12 billion. As of December 29, 2016, the firm operated approximately 68 movie theatres with 885 screens in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Ohio; and owned or managed approximately 4,992 hotel and resort rooms. It has a 24.2 P/E ratio. It also operates a family entertainment center in under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.62 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 23 investors sold The Marcus Corporation shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 19.24 million shares or 1.02% less from 19.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voloridge Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, Florida-based fund reported 10,956 shares. 19,131 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. Fmr Limited holds 0% or 183 shares. 92,148 were accumulated by Morgan Dempsey Management Ltd Liability Corp. Renaissance Technology owns 0% invested in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) for 132,694 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Dupont Capital Corporation accumulated 10,073 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Victory Capital Incorporated holds 0% or 67,917 shares in its portfolio. Bogle Investment Mgmt Lp De holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) for 27,124 shares. Boston Advisors Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 55,988 shares. Ghp holds 0.18% or 46,095 shares. Voya Llc holds 0% in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) or 28,595 shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon owns 375,330 shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Matarin Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.03% or 14,694 shares.