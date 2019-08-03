EPS for The Liberty Braves Group (BATRK) Expected At $0.49; 3 Analysts Are Bullish Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ag Growth International has $70 highest and $67 lowest target. $69’s average target is 29.85% above currents $53.14 stock price. Ag Growth International had 3 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Monday, March 18. The rating was maintained by Desjardins Securities with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. The rating was maintained by Scotia Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12. See Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) latest ratings:

18/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $70 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Desjardins Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $67 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $70 Maintain

Analysts expect The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) to report $0.49 EPS on August, 8 before the open.They anticipate $0.53 EPS change or 1,325.00% from last quarter’s $-0.04 EPS. BATRK’s profit would be $25.03M giving it 14.49 P/E if the $0.49 EPS is correct. After having $-1.39 EPS previously, The Liberty Braves Group’s analysts see -135.25% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $28.4. About 53,983 shares traded. The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) has risen 13.13% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BATRK News: 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY BRAVES 1Q ADJ OIBDA LOSS $35M; 15/05/2018 – DZ Bank AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschaftbank Buys Into Liberty; 22/04/2018 DJ Liberty Media Corp Series A Libert, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BATRA); 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY BRAVES GROUP BATRK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT

More notable recent Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should We Expect From Ag Growth International Inc.’s (TSE:AFN) Earnings Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) A Good Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Trinseo (NYSE:TSE), The Stock That Dropped 42% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $53.14. About 30,721 shares traded. Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ag Growth International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $990.79 million. The firm offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including enclosed belt conveyors, chain conveyors, bucket elevators, truss and towers, distributors, rail and truck probes, custom configured belt conveyors, screw feders and conveyors, bulk weigh hoppers, VIS micro dosing systems, TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, and spout and connections. It has a 26.89 P/E ratio. It also provides storage and conditioning equipment comprising storage bins, temporary storage systems, aeration and conditioning systems, dust collection systems, pneumatic conveying systems, heaters, unloads, and petroleum and water storage systems; and livestock equipment, such as fencing, as well as stock tanks and waterers.