EPS for The Kroger Co. (KR) Expected At $0.42; TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report $0.42 EPS on September, 12.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.44% from last quarter’s $0.41 EPS. KR’s profit would be $335.50 million giving it 13.88 P/E if the $0.42 EPS is correct. After having $0.72 EPS previously, The Kroger Co.’s analysts see -41.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23.32. About 8.09M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 19/04/2018 – Ralphs Grocery Company Commits to Creating Safer Communities by Joining Effort to Combat Opioid Abuse; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING – GROWTH IN SALES IN QTR WAS OFFSET BY DECLINE IN CIGARETTE CARTON VOLUMES,EXPIRATION OF DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH KROGER IN 2017; 16/05/2018 – Walgreen, Kroger, Albertsons, HEB sue Allergan over dry-eye drug; 24/04/2018 – Kroger Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Supervalu to Sell 21 Farm Fresh Stores to Harris Teeter, Kroger and Food Lion; 09/03/2018 – Kroger Forecast Adds to Sector’s Cyclone of Squeezed Margins; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook; 23/03/2018 – Target and Kroger discussing possible merger – report; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Sale Includes 762 Convenience Stores; 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS STILL IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH KROGER AND FINAL DETAILED DEAL STLL TO BE SIGNED

Among 3 analysts covering TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. TE Connectivity had 8 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, March 18. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $10500 target in Thursday, June 20 report. Morgan Stanley maintained TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) on Thursday, July 25 with “Overweight” rating. See TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) latest ratings:

25/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $100.0000 New Target: $98.0000 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

16/07/2019 Broker: Cross Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

20/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $92.0000 New Target: $105.0000 Upgrade

17/06/2019 Broker: Longbow Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

29/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

06/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold New Target: $84 Maintain

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaÂ–Pacific. The company has market cap of $30.16 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions. It has a 9.84 P/E ratio. The Transportation Solutions segment primarily provides terminals and connector systems and components, sensors, and relays, as well as application tooling and wires, and heat shrink tubing for use in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensor markets.

The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $89.77. About 954,456 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.39; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FY ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.52 TO $5.58; 03/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to showcase innovative data connectivity and sensor solutions at WCX18: World Congress Experience (SAE); 18/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Debuts New Waterproof USB Type-C Connector; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 09/05/2018 – TE Connectivity Announces Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Dividend Record and Payment Dates; 09/05/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 40C, EST. 42C; 17/05/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.52 TO $5.58; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Adj EPS $1.42

The Kroger Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $18.63 billion. It also makes and processes food for sale in its supermarkets. It has a 10.26 P/E ratio. The firm operates retail food and drug stores, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores.

Among 11 analysts covering Kroger (NYSE:KR), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Kroger has $32 highest and $22 lowest target. $27.36’s average target is 17.32% above currents $23.32 stock price. Kroger had 22 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Scotia Capital on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. The stock of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, May 29. UBS maintained The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) on Monday, March 11 with “Hold” rating. The stock of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) earned “Hold” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, March 7. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 2 by Pivotal Research. Pivotal Research maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The stock of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Monday, June 24. Buckingham Research maintained The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) rating on Friday, March 8. Buckingham Research has “Underperform” rating and $22 target. Wells Fargo maintained The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating.

